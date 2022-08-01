Read on www.positivelynaperville.com
Related
positivelynaperville.com
Naperville City Councilwoman Taylor withdraws from run for Illinois State Rep
Above / Pictured here to help recognize 2022 Earth Day during the Naperville City Council meeting on April 19, Councilwoman Jennifer Bruzan Taylor has announced she is withdrawing from the Illinois State Representative race to serve the 41st District (R) in Springfield. Councilwoman Taylor intends to remain on the Naperville City Council where her first term expires in May 2025.
positivelynaperville.com
Today we’re remembering longtime friend Jon Ripsky and his wit and wisdom
Above: The photo above was provided by Jon Ripsky for the “Wit and Wisdom” he provided in a story he wrote for this publication in 2015. “Ride Your Best Horse First” was written to help promote Naperville Public Safety Month in October. We were notified earlier...
Comments / 0