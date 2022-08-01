Above / Pictured here to help recognize 2022 Earth Day during the Naperville City Council meeting on April 19, Councilwoman Jennifer Bruzan Taylor has announced she is withdrawing from the Illinois State Representative race to serve the 41st District (R) in Springfield. Councilwoman Taylor intends to remain on the Naperville City Council where her first term expires in May 2025.

