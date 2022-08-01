Drake Got Nelly Furtado To Sing "I'm Like A Bird" At OVO Fest

Read on www.nylon.com
Girls’ Generation Returns With New Album, 'Forever 1'
The first K-pop song I ever loved was Girls’ Generation’s 2009 hit “Gee.” At the time, the fresh-faced girl group was still fairly new to the scene, having debuted in 2007, but “Gee” changed the trajectory of their careers. Today, the 8-member group is better regarded as K-pop royalty — veteran superstars responsible for hits after hits — a title that still stands now as the group officially returns with their seventh studio album, Forever 1, their first package of music together as a group since 2017. For many Sones — the name of their fans — its release is a moment that’s been long-awaited, but not without a slight curiosity to see how the group now fares in the current, cultural K-pop context. Luckily, based off what I can hear from the project’s title track “Forever 1,” the girls sound great and as energized as ever.
Doja Cat Debuted A Fresh Buzz Cut On Instagram
Who doesn’t love a good hair transformation? Brunettes go blonde. Blondes go red. Long goes short. People get bangs, then get side bangs. Celebrities in particular are wont to swing boldly and frequently between hair colors and styles, whether it’s for a role, to signify a new era, or just to keep things interesting. Yesterday however, Doja Cat made the most dramatic hair transformation of all by shaving her head into a fresh buzz cut. She then took to Instagram Live to reveal her new look to her fans and sharing how she was “obsessed” with her new look.
Calvin Harris' 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2' In 5 Essential Songs
Calvin Harris is a master of the collaboration. Five years after gracing the world with Vol. 1, Harris has finally released Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, another tome of superstar guest features and collaborations and the best summer-y beachside music he can dream up. On Vol. 2, Dua Lipa, Snoop...
Willie Nelson’s 1997 Performance Of “Funny How Time Slips Away” Is Country Music Perfection
I believe that lyrics can hold so much weight and make the music come to life. As a country music fan, it is always amazing to hear your favorite artists belt out their lyrics with an insane vocal range, but sometimes a speaking song can let the words the artist wrote shine beautifully and simply. Willie Nelson’s “Funny How Time Splits Away is a classic. He originally wrote the song in 1961, and Billy Walker sang and released it in the […] The post Willie Nelson’s 1997 Performance Of “Funny How Time Slips Away” Is Country Music Perfection first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Gigi Hadid Is Launching Her Own Fashion Line
Gigi Hadid is launching her own fashion line. On Thursday, August 4, the model-turned-entrepreneur took to Instagram to reveal her latest project: Guest In Residence, a knitwear-focused clothing brand. Hadid’s Instagram bio states that she’s the founder and creative director. “been workin on something …. with love, @guestinresidence...
Imaan Hammam Would Like To Have Her Own Hair Care Line One Day
Imaan Hammam is one of those models who’s truly impossible to miss in the fashion world. If you haven’t seen her walking in every major runway from Versace and Fendi, to Alexander McQueen and Tory Burch, you’ve seen her at the Met Gala or in street style galleries. She’s not only everywhere, she’s also easy to pick out of a crowd by her signature, beautiful curly head of hair.
CopingMechanism
Willow is coming back with more pop-punk bangers. It’s only been a year since the youngest Smith musician made an explosive return to the scene with her pop-punk turn, lately i feel EVERYTHING, but she’s already got new music cooking. On Thursday, the singer unveiled the cover art and release date for her next album, CopingMechanism, arriving fairly soon on September 23, 2022. But before then, Smith will be giving fans an early taste of the album with “hover like a GODDESS,” her new single landing on Friday.
The Best Red Carpet Looks From The Bodies Bodies Bodies Premiere
The official release of A24’s Bodies Bodies Bodies is right around the corner, coming out on Friday, Aug. 5, and in celebration, the film held a special screening in New York City on Tuesday night. Its leading cast of Hollywood darlings hit the red carpet in designer looks, along with a few cameos from other celebs, too.
Zendaya Stars In Valentino’s New Campaign Wearing Head-To-Toe Barbiecore
Following Valentino’s Spring 2022 “Rendez Vous” series back in February, Zendaya stars in yet another campaign for the Italian fashion house, this time for Pierpaolo Piccioli’s “Pink PP” Fall 2022 collection. The brand has tapped the Euphoria actress Zendaya and F1 racecar star Sir...
