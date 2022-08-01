ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Officials: Florida man called 911 after he allegedly shot, killed his own father

WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Florida man called 911 after he allegedly shot and killed his own father on Sunday, officials say.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office in a news release said that on Sunday, Kyle Raemisch, 21, was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed his 52-year-old father in their house before calling 911.

PCSO was called out to the home around 10:18 a.m. The victim was later identified by WFLA as Christopher Raemisch.

PCSO shared an excerpt from Kyle’s affidavit in a news release saying what had happened before first responders got to the house.

“The suspect stated to the 911 dispatcher he had shot the victim and was following instructions from the 911 dispatcher. When asked where the suspect shot the victim he stated, ‘The head.’ When asked why he shot the victim, the suspect stated “Because of the money.” The suspect stated he has been held hostage for far too long. When asked how many times he shot the victim the suspect stated, “Too many times,” according to PCSO.

The affidavit also said that a total of 15 spent shell casings were located at the house. According to PCSO, the victim was found on his side with multiple gunshot wounds.

Kyle has been booked on a recommended charge of first-degree murder. According to WFLA, he is being held without bond.

