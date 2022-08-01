Why Fletcher's "Becky's So Hot" Sparked TikTok Drama With Her Ex

Before her first day on set of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Malia Pyles took a page out of A’s playbook: she stalked her co-stars. “I went on my burner account and was watching them on [Instagram], which sounds so creepy,” the 22-year-old actress says. As the last of the show’s five titular liars to be cast, she had the luxury of doing some research before she landed on set in upstate New York, where co-stars Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Maia Reficco, and Bailee Madison, had already started preparing. “I could see that they were meeting and they were embracing and they already were just so wonderful about celebrating each other. It's so crazy, but I even saw in their comments with their pictures, they were like, ‘Yes, girl, you go.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, I hope they like me,’" she continues. “I haven’t told them this.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO