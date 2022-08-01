3 injured in a minor explosion near US Open site in Queens, authorities say

FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — Three people suffered severe burns Monday after a minor explosion near the US Open site in Queens, authorities said.

The incident occurred near Meridian and Shea roads in Flushing at around 1:40 p.m. Police said the victims were working outside Arthur Ashe Stadium when the explosion happened.

The victims were taken to nearby hospitals, but their condition is unknown.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Tennis Association, which owns the tennis center, said the workers were replacing a transformer when the explosion happened. A fire official initially said the blast was related to a generator.

“Three employees of an electrical contractor, in the process of replacing a transformer at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, sustained injuries earlier today and were transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Our thoughts are with the employees involved and their recovery.”

A Con Edison spokesperson said they do not own the equipment that was involved in the explosion but the company did send a crew to the scene.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story misstated the explosion occurred near Citi Field. The story has been updated to reflect a more accurate location.

