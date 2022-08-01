WATCH: Florida Woman Crawls Through Roach-Filled Sewer To Rescue Kitten

Read on wiod.iheart.com
Related
iheart.com
Louisiana Fisherman Arrested For Possessing Sharks And Meth
A Louisiana man was taken into custody following a routine inspection by wildlife officials. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said that agents were on patrol in Oyster Bayou when they encountered 44-year-old Anouda Lirette. As agents approached his boat, they noticed he tossed a shark overboard. During a...
iheart.com
Texas Man Breaks Into BBQ Restaurant, Steals Over $3,000 Worth Of Brisket
A popular barbecue joint in Texas was hit for the fifth time this week. A suspect allegedly jumped a fence, cut off the locks and made off with over 20 whole briskets from la Barbecue in Austin shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday (August 4), according to MySanAntonio. According to the restaurant's menu, whole briskets go for $180.
iheart.com
Drunk Florida Woman Drove Her Golf Cart on I-95 in Brevard County
I-95 is Florida's busiest interstate highway, according to the Federal Highway Administration, so pro tip: I-95 is a horrible place to try Jack Daniels Tennessee Fire Whiskey for the first time. No seriously, a drunk woman with an open bottle of Jack Daniel's whiskey in her bag was arrested for...
iheart.com
Kangaroo On The Loose In Alabama Has Officials Worried
Authorities in Alabama are working to capture a kangaroo on the loose in Tuscaloosa County. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office animal control deputies have launched a search alongside Bigham Farms and Exotics to locate a kangaroo that was spotted along Rose Boulevard on Tuesday (August 2), WVTM reports. Bigham Farms specified...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
Remains Found In Florida Identified As Missing Shippensburg Woman
>Remains Found In Florida Identified As Missing Shippensburg Woman. (Pasco Co., FL) - Pennsylvania State Police say the remains of a missing South Central, Pennsylvania woman have been recovered in Florida. PSP says 31-year-old Jasmine Lynn Forbes was last seen in late February in Shippensburg. Remains found on a property in Pasco County, Florida have been positively identified as Forbes. State Police are working with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office to investigate her death, which is believed to be a homicide.
POLICE: Woman Snorted In Bathroom At PF Chang’s Boca Raton Before Driving Kids
Diana Gottlieb Arrested On Warrant From 2021 Incident. Fentanyl Possession, Child Neglect… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton woman arrested earlier this week on a charge of child neglect allegedly snorted Fentanyl in the bathroom of P.F. Chang’s in Boca Raton, then […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
Escaped after making wheelies around West Palm but busted a week later for drugs and a gun
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A detective in an unmarked car may not have made this arrest if it wasn't for recognizing the suspect. And the suspect may have avoided arrest if he'd just pulled over. A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detective reported stopping at a red...
iheart.com
Police Seaching For Teen Who Exposed Himself to Mom, Child
The Pembroke Pines Police Department is on the hunt for a teen they say exposed himself to a mother and her child while walking along Southwest 68th Avenue and Southwest 6th Street. The woman says the light skinned black teen followed her closely, then passed her while exposing and touching himself in front of her and the child in a stroller.
iheart.com
Roof Collapses At Arizona Grocery Store After Heavy Rains
Overnight rains caused part of the roof to collapse at one Arizona grocery store. 12 News reported that part of the roof at a Bashas' store in Peoria caved in after the storms. Firefighters say that the roof likely collapsed due to the overnight storms that took place in the...
3 amazing places for a short holiday in Florida
There is no secret that Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's because it truly seems it has it all. Pristine beaches, amazing weather, delicious food, breathtaking views, amusement parks, friendly people and even affordable prices - if you do your research properly. So it's easy to see why so many people love to travel to Florida throughout the year - there is something for everybody in Florida and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking. With that in mind, I have put together a list of 3 amazing places in Florida that are perfect for a short holiday even though they are just as good for a longer vacation - you have the time for it. Here's what made it on the list.
iheart.com
Iowa Turf Expert Offers Advice On Dry Lawns
(Ames, IA) -- A lot of lawns across the state of Iowa have gone dormant due to the hot, dry conditions. Normally green Kentucky Bluegrass is now yellowish brown and crunches under foot. Iowa State University Horticulture Professor Nick Christians says Kentucky Bluegrass is very hearty, because of it's root system and will bounce back in September or whenever Iowa receives significant rain again. He says in the meantime, if you wish to water your lawn to maintain it's green color, it's a commitment. He says allowing the lawn to cycle in and out of dormancy is hard on the turf and could lead to damage.
Brightline train hits, kills man in Delray Beach
A man was hit and killed by a Brightline train Tuesday morning in Delray Beach, police say. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. near Southeast Eighth Street and Southeast First Avenue.
126 lbs of cocaine washed up along Florida coast
Dozens of packages containing cocaine were found washed up along the coastline of the Florida Keys over the weekend, according to authorities.
iheart.com
Nurse Accused in Windsor Hills Crash Still Hospitalized, Awaits Charges
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A registered nurse suspected of speeding a Mercedes-Benz through a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people -- including an infant, a pregnant woman and her fetus -- remained hospitalized and under arrest Friday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter. The Mercedes driver,...
iheart.com
Boca Raton Police Investigate Deadly Hit & Run
South Florida police are looking for a hit and run driver who killed a pedestrian Wednesday morning. Someone found the victim's body in the street and called police. Boca Raton Police spokeswoman Jessica Desir says they have surveillance video from a business near where the crash occurred along Glades Road.
Robert "Vanilla Ice" Van Winkle Shows Off Latest Project In Palm Beach
The Wellington resident is spending time to the east these days, working on a makeover for the 100-year old Masonic building along Lake Avenue. "Ice" says he's turning it into a pop culture museum and more.
5 great seafood places in Florida
What do you usually eat when you travel to Florida? If the answer is seafood, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood restaurants that you should visit in Florida if you want to enjoy fresh and delicious food. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have amazing online reviews. The service is great, the atmosphere is nice, and the food is absolutely delicious. What more could you ask for? If you have never visited these five amazing seafood places in Florida, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. All of them are great for a casual meal with friends or family member but are also a great option if you're looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion.
Woman's body found in West Little River neighborhood alley
MIAMI - The body of a woman was found early Tuesday morning in an alley in Miami's West Little River neighborhood. Miami-Dade police said just after 7 a.m. they received word of a 'person down' in an alleyway near NW 95th Street and NW 26th Avenue. Arriving officers found the body of a woman who had been shot. The woman's body was next to a fence that bordered a business. A witness who was in the area said he heard the woman screaming and then the sound of gunfire. A woman who works at a nearby convenience store said the...
This is the Only Covered Bridge in Florida on the Public Right of Way, and it's a Florida Heritage Site
Legionarius at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. When you think of covered bridges, you may think of Vermont, which has more covered bridges (over 100) than any state in America. For many people, there's something romantic and nostalgic about covered bridges, and many people enjoy visiting them.
Man working in median fatally struck by car near West Palm Beach
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car Tuesday afternoon while he was working in suburban West Palm Beach.
Comments / 1