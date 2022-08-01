Connecticut man ticketed for going more than twice the speed limit: New Hampshire State Police

Read on www.fox61.com
Related
4 juveniles arrested for multiple thefts, vehicle crash: Milford Police
MILFORD, Conn. — Four juveniles have been arrested in connection to multiple thefts and a vehicle crash in Milford Friday morning. Police said on Friday morning at BJ's in North Haven, a female was pumping gas and four suspects got into her Volkswagen Atlas and drove off. An unmarked vehicle with members of a regional task force found the car shortly after and followed it into Milford.
Milford Police search for stolen vehicle with dog inside
MILFORD, Conn. — Milford Police Department is searching for a car that was stolen from the parking lot of DiBella's with the owner's dog inside on Thursday. The Kia Forte with Connecticut license plate number BG97244 was last seen at 1440 Boston Post Road. Leo, the 2-year-old golden doodle...
Missing Milford dog 'Leo' found safe
MILFORD, Conn. — "Leo", the dog that was stolen when a Seymour man's car was taken outside a restaurant in Milford, has been found safe and delivered to his owner. The owner, Emmanuel Castillo, said they got a tip Leo was in the New Haven neighborhood where his car was found earlier on Friday. Castillo asked for New Haven police to meet him there, and around 6 p.m., they found Leo between two homes playing with kids.
Hamden man killed in pedestrian crash: Police
HAMDEN, Conn. — A Hamden man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle on Dixwell Avenue, police said. The crash happened Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. on Dixwell Avenue. David Welch, 36, was crossing the road by George Street when a northbound vehicle struck him. The driver of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fight leads to deadly shooting at East Haven billiards hall: Police
EAST HAVEN, Conn. — A person has died after a fight at an East Haven bar escalated into a shooting overnight Saturday, according to police. Officers were called to BullsEye Billiards on 655 Main Street for a report of a shooting. Police determined an altercation inside the bar turned physical, leading to a shooting.
Victim reported as many as 40 assaults against state trooper: Vernon police
VERNON, Conn. — A Connecticut State Police trooper already facing assault charges from this week has been arrested again, according to Vernon police. Jaime Solis, 29, turned himself in Wednesday and was arrested on two counts of disorderly conduct, two counts of assault in the third degree, two counts of threatening, and one count of risk of injury to a minor.
Man's death closes pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. — A man died on Wednesday after being pulled from the pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden. Meriden police said that at around 3:37 p.m. there was a medical emergency at the pool. Lifeguards rescued a 72-year-old male from the pool who was unresponsive and emergency personnel began giving the man CPR.
Meriden woman fires shot at car with infant inside: Police
MERIDEN, Conn — A woman allegedly fired shots at a car with an infant and a person she had a no-contact order with inside, Meriden police said. Around 3:15 p.m. Monday, police were called to West Main Street and North First Street, just blocks from the police department for a report of shots fired.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stratford police seize drugs and cash in raid; 1 man arrested
STRATFORD, Conn. — Police seized drugs, cash, and a high-capacity magazine during a raid and arrested a Stratford man after a short chase following a search Tuesday. Edward Johnson, aka “CJ”, 31, of Stratford, was charged with possession with intent to sell narcotics (3 counts), possession with intent to sell a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell marijuana, operating a drug factory, tampering with evidence, and possession of a high capacity magazine.
State trooper suspended after assault arrest at Vernon home: Officials
VERNON, Conn. — A Connecticut State Police trooper is facing assault charges following a domestic dispute at his home in Vernon, according to officials. Vernon police responded to a home Monday on Mark Circle around 6 p.m. Officers found a victim with a head injury and they were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Car found on top of two vehicles in New Haven parking lot
NEW HAVEN, Conn — A car was found on top of two other vehicles in a New Haven parking lot, according to the city's police and fire departments. Police said they responded to a call around 1:50 p.m. on Monday in the area of Broadway on a report of a car that struck multiple cars in a parking lot and was on top of two vehicles.
'This is a volatile situation': Judge denies release for Nathan Carman
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England in a plot to inherit millions of dollars will remain detained pending trial, a federal judge in Vermont ruled Tuesday. U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey Crawford...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Group-related violence increasing in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn — Hartford leaders are trying to break a cycle of violence happening in the city right now. "What we have seen over the last couple of weeks is an example of group-related retaliatory cycles," said Mayor Luke Bronin. Officials said these groups are made up of people...
World War II Mortar shells were found in a Connecticut town
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A local man found three mortar shells in the Mattabasset River in Middletown Tuesday morning. At around 9:50 a.m., Officers responded to an address in Middletown after a man said he found three mortar shells while magnet fishing. Police said he brought the three shells back to his home and called the Middletown Police Department.
A look at Connecticut's only state Senate primary race
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut State Legislature is also known as the Connecticut General Assembly. It’s composed of 151 state House representatives and 36 state senators. All 36 of the state Senate seats are up for election this year, but just one is on the primary ballot on...
Driver's window shatters after shot at by a BB gun: Orange police
ORANGE, Conn — A driver in Orange had their car shot at with a BB gun while traveling on Derby Avenue over the weekend, police said. The incident happened around 6:40 a.m. on Saturday while the driver was heading eastbound on Derby Avenue (Route 34) just before the intersection with Orange Center Road.
Doctors warn people to be careful in heat wave if taking certain medications
HARTFORD, Conn. — Some towns and cities across Connecticut reached almost 100 degrees on Thursday. It did not stop some people from being outside since they said winter will be here before we know it. "This heat is going to be booming!" said Julia Rivera of Hartford. Rivera said...
Motorcyclist dies in New Haven crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A motorcyclist has died following an early Sunday morning crash on Ella Grasso Boulevard. Emergency crews were called to the area of 520 Ella Grasso Boulevard at 5:43 a.m. Sunday for a car and motorcycle crash. The motorcycle driver was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for serious injuries where they later died.
Connecticut police departments host National Night Out events
CONNECTICUT, USA — Tuesday, August 2, is National Night Out, which is an evening of neighborhood block parties and community events hosted by police departments across the country. The annual event is geared toward enhancing relationships between community members and police. Several events were held in cities across Connecticut,...
Motorcycle crash leaves Wallingford resident dead
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — A Wallingford motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving an SUV in North Haven. According to the police department, the motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. They later died. The South Central Accident Reconstruction team has responded to the scene to...
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 0