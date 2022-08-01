Pederson’s path: Veteran coach handles Jags ‘like grown men’

With the NFL now appealing Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension, there's a very real chance that his punishment could get worse in the coming weeks. The NFL originally wanted Watson suspended for at least a year, and now, the league will be gunning to actually make that happen, according to CBS Sport NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. Although Judge Sue Robinson ordered the six-game suspension, Roger Goodell (or someone he designates) will now have final say in the case because he's the one who oversees the appeal process.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO