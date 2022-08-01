Hayward Field track magic lives on in magnificent new facility in Eugene, Oregon | Yon

New is OK. We were on our way to watch a world track and field championship meet, our first. It was our third trip to the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Eugene and Hayward Field are at the epicenter of track and field in the United States.

The legendary track has been home to the University of Oregon track and field teams since 1921 and for most of those years it has been filled with fans who love track and field and the athletes that compete, especially those that come from nearby and those who attend the University of Oregon.

But the quaint little facility was being replaced by a magnificent new state of the art facility. Would that be the end of the Hayward Field Magic?

I recall vividly our visit to Eugene in 2012, when Ashton Eaton was trying to make the U.S. Olympic team as a decathlete. The fans were simply amazing cheering him on through all 10 events and he not only made the team but broke the world record (9026 held by Roman Sebrle) by scoring 9039 points.

Magical history

Those bonds create the feeling that Hayward Field has a bit of magic to share with its favored athletes. No one demonstrated this more brilliantly than the legendary Steve Prefontaine, who at one time was the American record holder at all distances between 2000 and 10,000 meters.

From Coos Bay, Oregon, “Pre” referred to the crowds as “my people.” He constantly spoke about the magic of Heyward Field and until his untimely death at the age of 24, Hayward Field provided him a major advantage.

It will make non track and field enthusiasts scratch their heads. Eugene, Oregon, home of approximately 176,654 people, has built a new state of the art stadium around Hayward Field.

One primary goal of the project was to win a bid to host the World Athletic Championships (“WAC”) as well as many other first-class track and field meets. The cost estimates for the renovations exceed $200 million. Phil (who ran track for the University of Oregon) and Penny Knight, along with 50 or more friends of Phil Knight, reportedly funded the project.

Hayward Field is one of those iconic places that many believe should not be replaced or modified greatly. Before the most recent remodeling of Hayward Field began the stadium held approximately 10,500 people. Temporary seating could increase that number to around 12,500.

New world records

The new facility seats 12,500 with the ability to increase that number to 25,000 with temporary seating. The stadium was completely retooled and now seats at least 12,500 with a capacity and ability to expand to 25,000 seats. I wondered as we approached our first visit to the “new” Hayward Field would we see the same kind of lovefest between athletes and fans we had seen in the past.

It did not take long to answer the question with a loud yes. Each day the crowd and athletes seemed to get closer. The competition was superb, and the crowd was loud and seemed to get louder each day and the world records started falling.

World records included: Sydney McLaughlin 50.68 finish in the 400-meter hurdles left everyone in awe; Tobi Amusan’s 110-meter hurdles – first breaking the existing record with a finish of 12:12 in a semifinal round and then a 12:06 in the final to become the first gold medalist from Nigeria; Armand “Mondo” who pole vaulted 6.21 meters just to name a few.

A special place

It is interesting to compare this WAC to our trips to the Olympics. It is rare that we attend events other than track and field events at the Olympics. However, all those people attending and competing in other sports are battling for housing and transportation.

Track is just one of many activities. Also, the Olympics are held once every four years while the world athletic championships are held twice in a four-year period. The level of competition is very similar. The WAC are not held in the year the Olympics are held nor they held the year after the Olympics occur.

It is tempting to say that is a reason to favor the WAC but I think there’s still something special about the Olympics.

As for the new versus the old Hayward Field I think this championship has answered that question – Hayward Field and Eugene will remain special places.

Performances like Ryan Crouser’s shot puts, Sydney McLaughlin’s 400 meter world record, and Armand Duplantis will teach fans to appreciate the opportunity presented by the new Hayward Field.

David Yon is addicted to running. In his spare time, he is an attorney with the Radey Law Firm.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Hayward Field track magic lives on in magnificent new facility in Eugene, Oregon | Yon