ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Ready to tailgate? Brach’s debuts hot dog- and hamburger-flavored candy corn

By Izzy Karpinski, Nexstar Media Wire
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QhipZ_0h0lwpcR00

( WXIN ) — If you have been waiting impatiently for the first tailgate of the season, you may be able to get a temporary fix in the candy aisle.

Brach’s is embracing the flavors of football with its new Tailgate Candy Corn.

The candy comes in five flavors: hamburger, hot dog, popcorn, vanilla ice cream, and fruit punch.

Candy company to pay $100K to be its official taste tester

The candy corn will only be sold at participating Walgreens stores until the end of October.

The 11-ounce bags will sell for $3.49 to $3.69, according to a Brach’s spokesperson.

A 2021 survey of the top states in candy corn consumption found California, Texas, and Florida in the top three.

Brach’s says it’s releasing more candy corn surprises in the weeks leading up to Halloween.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Detectives: Alabama girl tied to bed posts, chewed herself free from restraints

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) –  Chilling details involving an alleged kidnapping and discovery of two decomposing bodies are unfolding at a Dadeville mobile home along CR 34. Investigators are calling the 12-year-old girl who escaped the house of horrors early Monday morning a hero. Detectives say the girl was restrained to bed posts inside the mobile home for […]
DADEVILLE, AL
Fox 46 Charlotte

NC woman facing felony charges in heroin overdose

MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing several felony charges following a drug overdose, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, deputies came to a home on the 1500 block of Stone Street Ext. after getting reports of a suspected drug overdose. Investigators identified Gena Rebecca Allen, 34, as the suspect. They […]
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candy Corn#Hamburger#Hot Dog#Tailgate#Fruit#Food Drink#Nexstar Media Inc#Queen City News
Fox 46 Charlotte

Drug stash seized from Conover man’s home, sheriff says

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A drug stash was seized when a warrant was executed on a Conover man’s home, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Deputies served a warrant on 29-year-old Conover resident Dustin Cooke on Monday at a home on Raleigh Street. During a search 5 pounds of marijuana, 29 […]
CONOVER, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

51K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy