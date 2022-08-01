ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIV Golf crowd shouts ‘Let’s go Brandon’ to Trump, Greene, Carlson

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Dominick Mastrangelo
 4 days ago

( The Hill ) — Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) were among the GOP figures who joined former President Donald Trump at the LIV Golf event at his Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey this weekend.

At one point, the crowd gathered near where the trio were watching the action, in a tent just off a tee box, and broke out in a “Let’s Go Brandon” chant, an online joke turned political slogan popularized on the right by critics of President Joe Biden.

Carlson, Greene and Trump are all seen smiling on the video , with the former president giving the crowd several fist bumps and egging them on.

Trump-backed GOP Michigan governor candidate says she disagrees with DeVos on Jan. 6

Trump has praised the Saudi-backed league, which has come under scrutiny given the country’s human rights abuses and reported ties to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“I think LIV has been a great thing for Saudi Arabia, for the image of Saudi Arabia,” Trump said of the new league last week . “I think it’s going to be an incredible investment from that standpoint, and that’s more valuable than lots of other things because you can’t buy that — even with billions of dollars.”

Dozens of PGA Tour golfers have defected to the Saudi-backed league, which is paying millions of dollars in guaranteed money to participants.

Swedish golfer Henrik Stenson won the Bedminster tournament, taking home $4 million in prize money.

