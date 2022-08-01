ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, KS

Rollover crash claims life of 40-year-old Kansas woman

By Stacie Strader
 4 days ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. – Authorities respond after a rollover crash in southeast Kansas that claimed the life of a 40-year-old woman.

The crash happened on Sunday around 6:44 pm northwest of Independence, at County Road 5600/Sweeney Hilll Dr and Chism Lane.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Independence City Fire and EMS and Independence Rural Fire Department responded.

Deputies got there and found a red 2003 Audi A4 upside down in the ditch. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver was 40-year-old Amber Beckenholdt of Elk City, Kansas.

Authorities determined Beckendholdt died at the scene due to injuries ahead of their arrival.

The Kansas Highway Patrol helped deputies investigate the crash. According to the Sheriff’s Office, they determined the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

They are still investigating.

Sheriff Ron Wade said, “On behalf of everyone here at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Dispatch, we extend our thoughts and prayers to Beckenholdt’s family.” Wade said he would like to thank the Kansas Highway Patrol, Independence Fire & EMS and Independence Rural Fire for their assistance.

