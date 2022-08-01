These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week, But It’s All Part Of A Divine Plan

Click here to read the full article.

If it feels like everything is in flux, the astrology of the current moment validates it! It’s not everyday that change-maker Uranus connects with go-getter Mars and the North Node of Destiny, which just happened on July 31. Speaking of which, if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of August 1 to 7, you’re still learning how to deal with these cosmic shifts. The only way out is through, but we’re all in this together. Are you ready?

You’re smack dab in the middle of Leo season, which is guiding you to follow your heart and express yourself without apology. Mars—planet of assertion, carnal instincts and war —is joining forces with Uranus—planet of chaos, rebellion and unexpected change—and the North Node of Destiny at 18 degrees Taurus on August 1. This will lead to some shocking developments and exacerbate the changes that are already underway, specifically when it comes to your finances and general sense of security. Humans are creatures of habit, which is why starting over is *never* easy. Luckily, if you’re willing to lean into it, the universe will find a way to reward you for enduring these changes.

On August 5, a first-quarter moon in dark and emotional Scorpio will shake things up even further, and on August 7, Mars will go head-to-head with taskmaster Saturn . Mars square Saturn is equivalent to a pressure cooker, given Mars’ fiery impulse and Saturn’s focus discipline. On the plus side, this is an excellent transit for structure and productivity, but only if harnessed correctly.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of these zodiac signs, here’s why the astrology of this week is helping you become stronger, wiser and more experienced:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week

Aries

Let’s face it—you’re not the most patient sign in the zodiac, Aries. Plus, aggressive Mars—your ruling planet—tends to bring out your most impulsive and hot-headed instincts. And right now, Mars is in it detriment due to the fact that it’s moving through slow and prodding Taurus. And let’s be real—what Aries wants to slow down!? Fortunately, there’s a plus side to this, because Mars is moving through your stability-seeking second house of values, which is leading you toward so many significant breakthroughs.

To make matters even weirder, Venus is journeying through Cancer, which could be the reason why you’re feeling more introverted than usual. If you’re craving some alone time, you deserve it! You may not see it this way right now, but there is something deeply empowering about your ability to find comfort in solitude. That said, you could feel like you’ve either bitten off more than you can chew, especially if you’re constantly being interrupted by family and close relatives this week. Take a deep breath… and remember, sharing is caring!

Read Your Full Aries Horoscope For August 2022

Taurus

You would think there’s a special perk to having so many planets transiting through your Taurus, but that’s definitely not the case at the moment. And although you’re often celebrated for your loyalty, persistence and striking sense of style, your stubborn and fixed nature doesn’t vibe with the concept of change. There’s no such thing as perfect, so hang tight because it’s all beginning to unfold the way it’s meant to!

On August 1, Mars will join forces with Uranus in your zodiac sign, but chances are strong you’ll still be buzzing from the excitement that took place on July 31 . You might be holding on to some nervous energy throughout the week, so be sure to practice mindfulness and stay grounded. Some of you could be in the process of relocating, changing jobs or parting ways from a significant partnership. And once a first-quarter moon in Scorpio lights up your seventh house of partnerships on August 5, It will sit in opposition to Mars in Taurus, increasing the likelihood of a quarrel with your SO. The key to success is to be honest with yourself, because if you’re resisting something or doing everything in your power to maintain your composure, the levee will break eventually.

Read Your Full Taurus Horoscope For August 2022

Libra

If you’re holding on to something too tightly this week, it will more than likely be made clear to you. You could be refusing to let go of a relationship, but you could also be refusing to let go of an idea that no longer makes sense. Because you have Mars, Uranus and the North Node of Destiny simultaneously activating your eighth house of intimacy and investment, you might find yourself adjusting to an unexpected ending. Transformation is about give and take, so remember that the phoenix must always be reduced to ashes before it can be reborn.

As if there wasn’t enough on your plate, Venus—your celestial ruler—is also moving through a zodiac sign that challenges you, namely when it pertains to themes surrounding your sense of authority and your overall reputation in this world. Do you associate the idea of taking control of your life with upsetting the people around you? There’s no room for compromise, at least not when it revolves around your morals and values. Pay attention to your triggers and be sure to set boundaries that protect your energy.

Read Your Full Libra Horoscope For August 2022