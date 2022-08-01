ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers News: Top LA Trade Chip Reacts to One of His Surprising Statistics

By Kristilyn Hetherington
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 4 days ago

Diego Cartaya says he's surprised with his power surge so far in 2022.

Since the Dodgers signed Diego Cartaya as an international free agent in 2018, the franchise and fans knew the catcher was going to be a force to be reckoned with.

This season, the Venzualean-born top prospect has posted some very impressive stats at the lower minor league levels this season and is looking closer and closer to being major league ready. Pundits feel he could even make his debut as soon as 2023 where he will only be 21 years old.

The 6'3 catcher has collected 72 hits, 58 runs, 17 homers, and 56 RBI in his 70 games played for Single-A Rancho Cucumonga and High-A Great Lakes. He parlayed his play into a spot as the starting catcher for the minor league All-Star game or "Futures Game".

The future star was asked about his success so far this season and revealed he was actually even surprising himself a bit.

“I’m kind of surprised I have 17 home runs this year. I never thought that I was going to be a power hitter. I just try and put a good swing on the ball, and good things are happening.”

After being signed out of Venezuela for $2.5 million in 2018, the LA prospect has proven his power in the batter's box, maturity, leadership, and baseball IQ which scouts have praised him for.

MLB.com has published this scouting report on the prospective catcher:

"His combination of bat speed and strength give him legitimate power to all fields. The Dodgers have worked with him to pull the ball with authority and he has made that adjustment well, though he now could stand to use the opposite field more often."

Cartaya seems to be taking the instruction and lessons well as he excelled in Low-A last summer as well. The 19 year old at the time was batting .298/.409/.614 in 31 games before acquiring some season-ending injuries. This season, he's slashing .269/ .407/ .537.

As Cartaya continues to develop and work his way up through the minors and polishing his bat even more, the top Dodgers prospect has a bright future ahead.

