Driver arrested after hour-long pursuit that started in Chesapeake

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz
 4 days ago

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Police initiated the pursuit of a vehicle early Monday morning that crossed into two other cities and lasted more than an hour, they confirmed to WAVY.

Officers responded to a call around 3:30 a.m. about a suspicious vehicle at a business in the 1400 block of S. Military Highway.  When they arrived, the vehicle was still there and officers discovered the license plates didn’t belong to it.  The officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused.

A pursuit traveled into the Providence Road area of Virginia Beach, then into Norfolk.

According to Chesapeake Police, officers lost sight of the vehicle in Norfolk, but soon after found it parked in the 900 block of Mildred Street. They also located the driver, who was arrested.

Police have not released the name of the driver or charges.

Chesapeake Police said the pursuit lasted about an hour and ten minutes. There were no injuries reported, but a Chesapeake police vehicle received minor damage.

IN THIS ARTICLE
