Turnto10.com

McKee announces training program for offshore wind industry jobs

(WJAR) — Governor Dan McKee announced on Wednesday a training program to help Rhode Islanders break into the offshore wind industry. The Offshore Wind Training Program will be based at the Community College of Rhode Island. It will create the state's first Global Wind Organization training certificate program at...
ECONOMY
State
Rhode Island State
Turnto10.com

Beyond The Podium: Muñoz shares vision of free community health system

Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz, who’s seeking the Democratic nomination for governor of Rhode Island, says he has three priorities if elected. “I’m running with plans to create sustainable health care system, a more equitable education system, housing that’s low income and affordable ... so that people can have roofs over their heads,” Muñoz said in a “Beyond the Podium” segment.
EDUCATION
Turnto10.com

New England Institute of Technology to launch digital games institute

(WJAR) — New England Institute of Technology will launch a new digital games institute, with hopes to make the East Coast a center for the digital game industry. The technical college announced on Wednesday the start of the institute, titled Rhode Island Digital Games Institute, or R.I. DIGI. They...
EDUCATION

