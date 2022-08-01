Read on origin.turnto10.com
Turnto10.com
Beyond the Podium: Diossa says state's treasurer must understand impact of policy
(WJAR) — Former Central Falls Mayor James Diossa, seeking the Democrat nomination for general treasurer of Rhode Island, speaks on what differentiates him from his political opponents. Diossa discusses his former work as mayor, what he believes are the most important issues facing Rhode Islanders and how he is...
Turnto10.com
Attorney General and Rhode Island State Police to hold hearing on body camera policies
(WJAR) — Attorney General Peter Neronha and public safety officials are scheduled to have a hearing on Wednesday regarding statewide policies surrounding police body cameras. The aim is to establish rules and regulations for the use and operation of the cameras. The event follows a comment period where the...
Turnto10.com
Prosecution rests in trial of truck driver in New Hampshire motorcycle crash
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A survivor of a crash that killed seven fellow members of a Marine motorcycle club, including three from Southern New England, acknowledged Wednesday that the lead rider had an unsafe blood alcohol level but denied that the club president swerved into the path of the oncoming truck.
Turnto10.com
McKee announces training program for offshore wind industry jobs
(WJAR) — Governor Dan McKee announced on Wednesday a training program to help Rhode Islanders break into the offshore wind industry. The Offshore Wind Training Program will be based at the Community College of Rhode Island. It will create the state's first Global Wind Organization training certificate program at...
Turnto10.com
Beyond The Podium: Muñoz shares vision of free community health system
Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz, who’s seeking the Democratic nomination for governor of Rhode Island, says he has three priorities if elected. “I’m running with plans to create sustainable health care system, a more equitable education system, housing that’s low income and affordable ... so that people can have roofs over their heads,” Muñoz said in a “Beyond the Podium” segment.
Turnto10.com
DeSantis says doctors 'need to get sued' if they 'disfigure' kids with gender dysphoria
ROCKLEDGE, FLA. (TND) — During a speech Wednesday, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis argued “doctors need to get sued” for giving young children with gender dysphoria procedures that “disfigure” them, such as double mastectomies and castrations. At one point during the speech, DeSantis slammed doctors who...
Turnto10.com
New England Institute of Technology to launch digital games institute
(WJAR) — New England Institute of Technology will launch a new digital games institute, with hopes to make the East Coast a center for the digital game industry. The technical college announced on Wednesday the start of the institute, titled Rhode Island Digital Games Institute, or R.I. DIGI. They...
