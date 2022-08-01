Colorado launches new program to help women get free cancer screenings

Read on www.9news.com
Latest Colorado Children's Health survey shows drop in tobacco use among youth
COLORADO, USA — The latest data from the Healthy Kids Colorado survey reveals that smoking and vaping among Colorado youth has decreased since 2019, but even with the decline, some concerns remain. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) released the results from the survey — the...
Loveland shooting victim was leader in Colorado Youth Congress, working toward more mental health support in schools
LOVELAND, Colo. — Two years ago, Meadow Sinner joined the Colorado Youth Congress, a group dedicated to empowering young people across the state to focus on issues like mental health and racial justice in school systems. When she joined, the meetings were on Zoom, but the CYC founder and...
988 callers could be routed to help in the state associated to their area code
DENVER — It's not uncommon nowadays to have a cell phone number and area code that aren't associated with the state you currently live in. That's bringing up some new questions with the establishment of 988, a new help line to help people during a mental health crisis. We...
Families facing rising costs for back-to-school supplies
AURORA, Colo. — Families will spend more money to send their kids back to school this year. The National Retail Federation says families with elementary and high school kids plan to spend an average of $864 per household on things like clothes and school supplies. That's $167 more than pre-pandemic averages.
Grants help underserved communities enjoy the great outdoors
DENVER — Colorado is making the outdoors more accessible for underserved communities with dozens of first-ever Outdoor Equity grants to organizations across the state. The non-profit, Spirit of the Sun, is just one of the recipients – they plan on investing the money in their Native American youth.
The person answering your emergency call might be working from home
DENVER — Agencies providing emergency and crisis services, like so many other businesses, are struggling to stay well staffed. Also like other industries, they have turned to remote work to help with recruitment. Let's take a look at how that works in an emergency situation, and how a caller's...
Colorado among states in EPA warning of cancer risk from sterilization chemical
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The Environmental Protection Agency is warning residents who live near medical device sterilizing plants in 13 states – including Colorado – and Puerto Rico about potential health risks from emissions of ethylene oxide, a chemical widely used in their operations. An area of...
Black Hawk to Firehawk: Work continues on Colorado's new firefighting helicopter
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — With seemingly more frequent and more intense fires, first responders need all the help they can get. Centennial-based United Rotorcraft is converting Black Hawk helicopters into firefighting helicopters to provide more resources in the air, helping buy time for firefighters on the ground. They're now working...
Democrats, including Gov. Polis, formally celebrate the TABOR refunds they tried to kill
DENVER — Refunds from the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, commonly known as TABOR, will start arriving in the mail this month. The refunds are mandated by a Colorado constitutional amendment that limits how much the state can keep and spend each year. Gov. Jared Polis (D) and state Democrats...
Colorado man accused of threatening members of Congress
COLORADO, USA — A federal grand jury indicted a Colorado man who is accused of threatening to kill or assault several members of Congress over a period of several months. The 10-count indictment was returned against Malachi Mathias Moon Seals related to threats made between November 2021 and January 2022.
Why Rocky Ford cantaloupe, watermelons are loved nationally
ROCKY FORD, Colo. — It's officially melon season and growers in southeastern Colorado say the yield is the sweetest in recent memory. Farmers of the Rocky Ford Growers Association (RFGA) just began harvesting the crop of cantaloupe, watermelon and honeydew. The melon crop is already showing up on Front...
'Business accelerator' takes Colorado's Latino, BIPOC entrepreneurs to the next level
DENVER — The Colorado-based Latino Leadership Institute (LLI) kicked off its first cohort of business owners and advisory board members of a program that aims to take Latino-owned businesses to the next level. The program, Latino Entrepreneur Access Program (LEAP), is a free program now being used by 11...
Recount is over; Tina Peters' primary loss stands
DENVER — A recount confirmed what Colorado already knew: Tina Peters lost in the Republican Secretary of State primary race. All 64 counties finished their recount by the deadline, Aug. 4. The Colorado Secretary of State's Office released official numbers Thursday afternoon. Peters gained 13 votes in the recount...
These areas of RMNP will remain closed to protect golden eagles
ESTES PARK, Colo. — Parts of Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) that have been closed to protect nesting raptors will remain closed a little longer. Park officials said Monday that closures have been extended through Monday, Aug. 15 at Sundance Buttress, Thunder Buttress and Needle Summit in the Lumpy Ridge area due to golden eagle nesting activity.
Inflation impacting Denver suppliers, restaurants
DENVER — As food prices have continued to rise due to inflation, customers, restaurants and suppliers have all had to adapt. According to the National Restaurant Association, wholesale food prices increased by 13.4% from June of 2021 to June of this year. When it coems to restaurants, menu prices...
New crossing will reduce crashes with wildlife by 85%, CDOT says
ARCHULETA COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado's newest wildlife overpass and underpass are now open between Durango and Pagosa Springs. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said the new wildlife overpass and underpass on U.S. Highway 160 will make the road safer for motorists and wildlife by reducing wildlife-vehicle collisions. CDOT...
Oil and gas development threatens natural and historic Colorado sites
COLORADO, USA — Oil and gas development is threatening some of Colorado's best known historic sites, according to a new report. The review from the Coalition to Protect America's National Parks and Archaeology Southwest says Mesa Verde and Dinosaur National Monument have long been threatened by oil and gas drilling.
RTD ridership, scooter use went up with gas prices, but there could be several reasons why
DENVER — As gas prices crested in Colorado over the late spring and early summer, more people rode transit and took rideshare scooters and bikes, according to an analysis of ridership data by 9NEWS. Compared to 2021, the Regional Transportation District (RTD) saw a 41% increase in ridership in...
'80s film series to bring 8 classics back to theaters
COLORADO, USA — Pull out your neon and leg warmers, eight 1980s movies are returning to the big screen. Harkins Theatres said it will bring "The Breakfast Club," "Gremlins," "The NeverEnding Story," "Pretty in Pink," "Little Shop of Horrors," "Risky Business," "Labyrinth," and "National Lampoon's Vacation" to theaters over the next month.
