10 Amazing Videos from ODESZA’s Insane Comeback Shows in Seattle

Lizzo has shared an emotional message of gratitude after watching an adorable video of a little girl dancing to her song, “About Damn Time”.A mom named Danielle recently went viral on TikTok when she posted a video of her daughter Aria dancing to Lizzo’s hit single, off her newly released album, Special. In the clip, the little girl is dancing in front of the television and mimicking Lizzo’s choreography from the music video. Danielle’s TikTok, which was posted only yesterday, has already received nearly 250,000 views, and caught the attention of Lizzo herself.After re-posting Danielle’s TikTok to her own...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO