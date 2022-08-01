10 Amazing Videos from ODESZA’s Insane Comeback Shows in Seattle

thissongissick.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The FADER
Watch the video for U.S. Girls’ “So Typically Now”
Until today, it had been almost 20 months since Toronto-based singer-songwriter-producer Meg Remy released her most recent single as U.S. Girls — a Santa Clause diss track featuring Rich Morel — and nearly two-and-a-half years since the arrival of Heavy Light, her seventh studio album under the misleading moniker. The wait ended this afternoon, when Remy dropped a new track titled “So Typically Now” alongside a sleek, self-directed music video.
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Winner Laine Hardy Returns with New Music After Arrest
American Idol Season 17 winner Laine Hardy has returned to social media following his arrest in April for allegedly spying on a female college student. The 21-year-old singer posted an Instagram video performing a new original song called “Party I Can Play.”. Laine Hardy Returns After Arrest with New...
Future Taps ‘P-Valley’ Star Shannon Thornton For “Love You Better” Music Video
Future has issued the latest visual from his album I NEVER LIKED YOU for the song “LOVE YOU BETTER.” In the video, he enlists P-Valley star Shannon Thornton as the leading lady. In the Nathan Scherrer-executive produced cinematic project, Future watches in grief as his romantic interest, played by the actress, is glowing in love with another person.
AOL Corp
Lizzo Tears Up Watching Young Girl Dance to Her Song on TikTok: 'Keep That Confidence and Beauty'
Lizzo got emotional after seeing a recent fan video on TikTok. In a video posted to Lizzo's account on Tuesday, the 34-year-old Grammy winner reacted to a video of a young girl confidently mimicking her dance moves from the "About Damn Time" music video, tearing up on-camera and expressing gratitude for the impact she has on those who look up to her.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Is Finally Out and Fans Are Absolutely Shook: ‘A No Skips Album’
After much anticipation, it is finally here. For, Beyonce has unleashed her long-awaited seventh studio album, Renaissance. The new album sees Beyonce head to the dance floor with its anthemic songs. However, across the album, Queen Bey also shows love for the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, she goes on to credit her late Uncle Johnny - who was a queer man - in the Renaissance booklet.
hypebeast.com
Beyoncé's 'RENAISSANCE' Breaks Spotify Record
Beyoncé‘s seventh studio album RENAISSANCE has set a new Spotify record. The streaming service announced that on July 29 — the record’s release day — the album became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day by a female artist in 2022 so far. While Spotify did not share the official numbers from their end, reports state that RENAISSANCE earned a total of 43.25 million streams to break the record. In addition, all of the tracks on the album debuted in US Spotify’s top 25, with seven of them entering the top 10.
Lizzo tearfully reacts to video of little girl dancing to her song ‘About Damn Time’
Lizzo has shared an emotional message of gratitude after watching an adorable video of a little girl dancing to her song, “About Damn Time”.A mom named Danielle recently went viral on TikTok when she posted a video of her daughter Aria dancing to Lizzo’s hit single, off her newly released album, Special. In the clip, the little girl is dancing in front of the television and mimicking Lizzo’s choreography from the music video. Danielle’s TikTok, which was posted only yesterday, has already received nearly 250,000 views, and caught the attention of Lizzo herself.After re-posting Danielle’s TikTok to her own...
Sophie Monk releases new video for sultry single Nice To Meet You during Beauty and the Geek
Sophie Monk fans got to see a new film clip for her single, Nice To Meet You, on Monday night. The pop star-turned-TV queen, 41, allowed her song to be used on Beauty and the Geek during a challenge. During the episode, the beauties and geeks were tasked with creating...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
Watch BTS member J-Hope’s historic Lollapalooza headline set in full
Big Hit Music has uploaded J-Hope of BTS‘ Lollapalooza set in its entirety on YouTube – watch it below. The video, which clocks in at slightly over an hour, was uploaded to the K-pop boyband’s BANGTANTV YouTube channel on August 3. It fully documents J-Hope’s headline set on the final night of the Chicago festival (July 31), including footage of all 18 songs on singer-rapper’s setlist that night, including cuts from his solo discography as well as BTS’ own songs. He also brought out singer Becky G to perform their collaboration ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’.
NME
Watch Harry Styles help one of his concert-goers propose to their girlfriend
Harry Styles has helped a couple get engaged during one of his recent shows in Portugal. Footage from the show, which took place at Lisbon’s Altice Arena on July 31, shows Styles interrupt his ‘Love on Tour’ set before handing the microphone to a nearby audience member. The attendee then serenades his girlfriend with a live rendition of Elvis Presley’s 1961 love song, ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’.
Donald Glover Responded To Backlash That "Atlanta" Isn't Black Enough
"I kind of feel like I’m a little through with the culture, personally."
The Pharcyde Reunites For “My Bad,” Group’s First Song In 25 Years
Click here to read the full article. Legendary West Coast rap group The Pharcyde have reunited for their first song in over 25 years. The group, which originally consisted of members Fatlip, Slimkid3, Bootie Brown, and Imani, recently joined forces on Fatlip’s new song, “My Bad.” The track finds the rappers lamenting their regrets while atoning for their past missteps. Released on LABCABIN Records, “My Bad” features an appearance from Butch Cassidy and is included on Fatlip’s latest album, Sccit & Siavash The Grouch Present... Torpor. The album also includes guest spots from Krayzie Bone, M.O.m and Sccit, as well...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
The 1975 share a clip of their new song and video for ‘Happiness’
The 1975 have shared a short clip of their new song and video for their upcoming release, ‘Happiness’. Check it out below. The band shared the clip on Twitter and confirmed that the new song would be arriving tomorrow (August 3) at 5:30pm. The Manchester group returned earlier...
King Princess Drops the Banger of the Year, Featuring Taylor Hawkins on Drums
Click here to read the full article. King Princess celebrated the release of her new album Hold on Baby by dropping the bombastic single “Let Us Die,” which features the late Taylor Hawkins on drums. King Princess, a.k.a. Mikaela Straus, revealed in her recent Rolling Stone cover story that “Let Us Die” was co-written by Ethan Gruska — known for his collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers — and Mark Ronson. She referred to it as her “big-girl song,” where the track builds to the kind of euphoric intensity reminiscent of Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun.” Straus’ partner and creative producer Quinn Wilson directed the...
The Verge
Beyoncé edits two songs on Renaissance after social backlash
Even Beyoncé is not immune to the cycle of outrage. Though her critically acclaimed latest album, Renaissance, has been out for less than a week, Beyoncé is already making changes to two of her songs after being called out on social media. The singer got into a beef...
Mamamoo's Hwasa, Loco share 'Lemon' live video
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper Hwasa is back with a new music video. The 27-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Mamamoo, released a video for the song "Lemon" with rapper Loco on Monday. The special video shows Hwasa and Loco performing "Lemon" live....
The Rock Teases Unreleased ‘Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version)’ on TikTok, Swift Approves
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, with friend Kevin Hart, took to social media recently to help out a buddy. Johnson teased the as-of-yet unreleased song, “Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version),” on TikTok, which is Swift’s latest 1989 re-recording. The song appears in the newly-released animated movie, DC League of Super-Pets, which stars Johnson (well, his voice, anyway).
India Shawn Battles With Her Heart And Head In “Caught In The Middle” Video
Click here to read the full article. After repeat listens of her debut studio album, BEFORE WE GO (DEEPER), India Shawn’s “CAUGHT IN THE MIDDLE” stand out as an infectious ballad that touches on the struggle of being on the fence about moving on from a relationship. For the LP’s lead single, Shawn has released the visual component for her latest single, “CAUGHT IN THE MIDDLE.” What could’ve easily been a piece from a larger visual story, the nearly-three minute Dennis Leupold-directed video follows Shawn and her lover through a series of endearing and intimate moments with a slight air of...
Complex
Watch Drake’s New “Sticky” Video
Over a month after releasing his 11th No. 1 album Honestly, Nevermind, Drake returns with a music video for one of the standout tracks, “Sticky.”. The Theo Skudra-directed visual includes footage of Drake in the woods and partying on a boat, with a big spotlight for the Virgil Abloh-designed off-road Maybach, which the late fashion mogul created last year in partnership with Gorden Wagener, Mercedes-Benz Group AG’s chief design officer.
Comments / 0