Ryan Kennedy, 28, identified as West Springfield resident killed in two-car crash in Granby

Edward Hanlon Jr. and Ilona Murray identified as Easthampton pedestrians killed by car Tuesday
A pair of Easthampton residents were identified Thursday as the man and woman killed in the city Tuesday, struck by a driver as they crossed Northampton Street. Edward O. Hanlon Jr., 81, and Ilona L. Murray, 60, were hit as they crossed the busy two-lane road near the Easthampton Burger King around 7:30 p.m., according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash in Worcester Friday morning
A motorcyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries Friday morning after a crash involving a Toyota Camry near the area of Gold Star Boulevard and Ruthven Avenue, according to Worcester police. The Worcester Police Crash Reconstruction Unit conducted a preliminary investigation into the two-vehicle crash when it was dispatched at 7:30...
GoFundMe started for Edward Hanlon Jr., victim of Northampton Street crash in Easthampton
A GoFundMe created to cover the costs of a funeral and memorials for Edward Hanlon Jr., one of the pedestrians that died from a motor vehicle crash on Northampton Street on Tuesday evening, began collecting donations on Thursday. “On August 2nd 2022, my papa Edward Hanlon was taken from us...
MassDOT renovations planned for stretch of Route 10 where crash killed 2 in Easthampton
A renovation project by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation aims to improve safety for pedestrians along Route 10 in Easthampton by creating new sidewalks and improving current ones. Additionally, the roadway will be resurfaced and widened for improved bicycle accommodations; new wheelchair ramps and crosswalks will be installed; improved drainage,...
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial: New Hampshire State Trooper called by defense said crash that killed 7 motorcyclists was ‘largely unavoidable’
By the time Volodymyr Zhukovskyy and Albert “Woody” Mazza saw each other as a potential threat, the crash that occurred seconds later killing Mazza and six other members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club was ‘largely unavoidable,” according to New Hampshire State Trooper Brandon Girardi. Zhukovskyy, 26,...
1 dead in Holyoke collision between tractor-trailer truck, car
HOLYOKE — One person was killed when a tractor-trailer truck and car collided on Route 202 Wednesday morning. The crash was reported about 8 a.m. One person died at the scene, Capt. Matthew Moriarty said.
Worcester Police Department announce death of 5-year-old K-9 Ace, who retired due to kidney disease earlier this year
A 5-year-old Worcester Police K-9, who retired earlier this year after being diagnosed with kidney disease, has died, the Worcester Police Department announced Friday. The German Shepherd, named “Ace”, was partnered with Sergeant Joseph Francese in 2018. He was certified in patrol and narcotics detection. “Ace is credited...
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial: Defense attorney says lead motorcyclist was drunk and is at fault in New Hampshire crash that killed 7
On Thursday, the defense began their case in the trial of a West Springfield man accused of killing seven motorcyclists during a crash in Randolph, New Hampshire. Defense attorneys claimed that the lead Jarhead Club motorcyclist was at fault in the gruesome 2019 crash. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, faces seven negligent...
Two injured in crash on Rt. 9 in Southborough
SOUTHBOROUGH – Two people were injured in a crash on Route 9 in Southborough today. Westborough Fire Department said in a Facebook post that firefighters responded to the crash with entrapment. Westborough firefighters provided stabilization and extrication, the department said. Two people were transported to local hospitals for the...
Southborough storm led to house fire, knocked down poles, trees, wires, according to report
A Southborough home on Sears Road caught on fire during the an intense lightning storm that swept through the area, according to WCVB. Firefighters responded to the flames and smoke before 4 p.m., and several lightning strikes were detected in the area, the news station reported. A “fast-moving” lightning storm...
Family and friends remember 21-year-old Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash
Family and friends are remembering a 21-year-old Massachusetts man that was killed in a motorcycle crash. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 7:25 p.m. Friday, Troopers from the State Police-Springfield Barracks responded to a motorcycle crash on route 391 south, at the Exit 3 on-ramp, in Chicopee that resulted in the fatality of the operator.
Crash involving pedestrian on State Street in Springfield
Springfield police are investigating a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on State Street Tuesday morning.
2 civilians and 2 Dudley police officers who ran into burning apartment building to save elderly woman honored by Worcester DA
On March 24, shortly before 6 p.m., Jacqueline Carter stopped at a Kwik Stop convenience store to pick up a scratch ticket after work. While exiting the store, someone asked her if she called 911. She asked the person, “For what?” as she turned and noticed the apartment building across...
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial: Judge dismisses 8 charges against driver accused of killing 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire crash
A West Springfield man accused of killing seven motorcyclists during a 2019 crash in Randolph, New Hampshire crash, had eight of his charges related to operating under the influence of drugs dismissed in court on Wednesday. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, had faced multiple charges of negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under the...
Driver arrested in connection with deadly Chicopee crash
Concerned viewers, frustrated about the high electric bills they are getting right now, reached out to Western Mass News looking for answers. Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site to remain open until March 2023. Updated: 4 hours ago. With President Biden’s rebound case of COVID-19 and the BA.5 subvariant still in...
Police Arrest Framingham Woman on Drug Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman yesterday morning on drug charges. Police arrested Shannon Donovan, 42, of 34 Arsenal Road of Framingham at 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3. She was charged with possession of a Class A drug and possession of a Class B drug. “Officers...
Two Connecticut residents died in crash on I-290 in Worcester
Two Connecticut residents died after a two-vehicle crash on Route 290 in Worcester Saturday morning.
Texas man charged in connection with deadly crash of two people in Chicopee
A man from Texas is being charged in connection with the deaths of two people after a crash in the area of Montgomery and Grattan streets Friday.
Texas resident Demian Ward, 24, arrested in connection with Chicopee crash that killed 2 on Friday
A Texas man has been arrested and charged in connection with a Chicopee crash that killed two Springfield residents last week, according to the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office. Demian Ward, 24, of Fort Worth, Texas is charged with two counts of motor vehicle homicide and reckless operation of...
Springfield DPW road work planned for week of Aug. 8
SPRINGFIELD - The Department of Public Works announced its schedule of road projects scheduled throughout the city for next week. Drivers are being advised to find other routes or to expect delays. Cloverdale Street from Edgeland Street – Paving (tentative);. Forest Street from Forest Park Avenue to Belmont Avenue...
