Ryan Kennedy, 28, identified as West Springfield resident killed in two-car crash in Granby

A pair of Easthampton residents were identified Thursday as the man and woman killed in the city Tuesday, struck by a driver as they crossed Northampton Street. Edward O. Hanlon Jr., 81, and Ilona L. Murray, 60, were hit as they crossed the busy two-lane road near the Easthampton Burger King around 7:30 p.m., according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

EASTHAMPTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO