UPDATED: Chris Karns & ill.Gates Tease Return of Pretty Lights Live Band

Legendary Australian folk singer Judith Durham, who had a string of global hits with her band The Seekers, has died at age 79 after a long health battle. She died in palliative care in Melbourne on Friday amid complications from chronic lung disease. The Seekers had hits in the 1960s including “The Carnival Is Over,” “I'll Never Find Another You,” “A World of Our Own” and “Georgy Girl.” Durham formed The Seekers along with Athol Guy, Bruce Woodley and Keith Potger in 1962. They paid tribute to “our treasured lifelong friend and shining star”. “Her struggle was intense and heroic, never complaining of her destiny and fully accepting its conclusion. Her magnificent musical legacy Keith, Bruce and I are so blessed to share,” they said. The Seekers hold the record for the biggest concert crowd in the southern hemisphere, with 200,000 people attending a March 1967 performance. Read it at ABC

