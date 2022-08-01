Read on voiceofmuscatine.com
wfcnnews.com
Manufacturing facility breaks ground in Benton
BENTON - AECI Schirm USA has broken ground on a new manufacturing facility to expand manufacturing services in Benton. The crop / farm manufacturing facility, located near the Benton Municipal Airport across from the former Mariah Boat Factory, will include a new 70,000 square foot facility. Construction is expected to...
WAND TV
Firefighter sentenced for gas theft
PARIS, Ill. (WAND) – A former firefighter in Edgar County was recently sentenced for using a department credit card to purchase gas for his personal vehicle. Dale Colter served as a volunteer firefighter for the Paris Community Fire Protection District in the town of Vermilion. He was caught on surveillance video at a local gas station filling up his personal truck. He was recorded doing so more than 50 times in 2019.
KFVS12
Four arrested by Paducah police with “large quantity of fentanyl pills”
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department (PPD) arrested four people, one from Paducah and three from Arizona, for possession of what they describe as a large quantity of fentanyl pills. The four men were arrested Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 3. According to a release, Paducah drug detectives were conducting...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah woman charged with meth, marijuana while driving taxi
A Paducah woman driving a taxicab was arrested for drug possession during a traffic stop on Thursday. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said 46-year-old Angela Thomas of Paducah was stopped on Oaks Road in the taxi she was driving for allegedly having no plates. Deputies said they found Thomas to be in possession of crystal methamphetamine and marijuana.
radionwtn.com
Accident Claims Life Of Murray Woman
Calloway County, Ky.–A single vehicle accident on Murray-Paris Road in Calloway County claimed the life of a 75-year-old Murray woman Wednesday. On Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022 at approximately 3:20 pm, Calloway County E911 Communications Center received a call reporting a single vehicle injury collision at the 2200 block of Murray Paris Road.
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection to 2020 death of Saline County man whose remains were found in Gallatin County
SALINE COUNTY, IL — An Eldorado, Illinois, woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection to the 2020 death of a man whose body was found in Gallatin County. The victim, 32-year-old Chase Mitchell of Eldorado, which is in Saline County, was reported missing by his family in May of 2020. His body was found in early June of that year in rural Gallatin County. Illinois State Police arrested Toria Emerson that same month, as well as Troy Gwaltney and Richard Emerson, alleging that the three Eldorado residents moved Mitchell's body to Gallatin County to intentionally conceal his death.
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great romantic places to eat in Missouri, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.
KFVS12
Southern Ill. man charged; accused of assaulting Cape Girardeau woman, shooting at her dog
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois man is accused of assaulting a woman and shooting at her dog. Brandon T. Jeffers, of Tamms, Ill., was charged with first-degree burglary, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. His cash-only...
KFVS12
Two-day drug investigation results in four arrested in McCracken County
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) arrested four people in a two day drug investigation that began Friday afternoon in Paducah. Detectives say they obtained a search warrant for an apartment in Paducah on North 34th Street. On Friday, July 29, detectives searched the apartment...
KFVS12
Police: Suspect in Cape Girardeau attempted kidnapping dies before formal charges filed
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police say they identified a suspect in an attempted kidnapping investigation in June; however, the suspect died before he could be formally charged. On Sunday, June 19, police responded to the 1200 block of South Sprigg Street for a report of an attempted kidnapping. The...
wpsdlocal6.com
18-year-old Princeton man charged with murder in weekend shooting death
PRINCETON, KY — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Princeton, KY over the weekend. According to a release from the Princeton Police Department, officers were dispatched to investigate a report of shots fired in the 800 block of Mechanic Street on the evening of July 30.
KFVS12
Criminal investigation underway in East Prairie, Mo.
A deadly shooting in East Prairie is under investigation. Homicide investigation underway in East Prairie, Mo. A homicide investigation is underway in East Prairie, Mo. Dr. Joel Rhodes gives a preview of the Midwest Conference of the Unknown, which begins Friday, Aug. 5. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 7/29. Updated:...
‘A sad situation’: Community reacts to husband murdering wife
Ridge Farm, Ill., (WCIA) — The small community of Ridge Farm is devastated. A husband is accused of murdering his wife. On Monday, the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department said they received a call from 75-year-old Don Smith. The department said Don told them he killed his wife, 77-year-old Norma Smith. The state’s attorney said Norma […]
wevv.com
Child dies after falling off cliff at Garden of the Gods
HARRISBURG, IL (WSIL) -- A 10-year-old girl died at the Garden of the Gods after falling off a cliff. The incident happened Friday at the Devil's Smoke Stack, where the girl fell 100 feet. She was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. She died the next day.
