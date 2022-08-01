ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

New Mexico authorities investigate killings of 3 Muslim men

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in New Mexico’s largest city are trying to determine if the ambush shooting deaths of three Muslim men over the past nine months could be connected. Albuquerque police have confirmed that local detectives and federal law enforcement officers are looking for possible ties...
