Read on www.inkfreenews.com
Related
inkfreenews.com
Day of Prayer For Kosciusko Kids Set For Aug. 13
WARSAW — The Greater Warsaw Ministerial Association has set Saturday, Aug. 13, as a Day of Prayer for children in Kosciusko County. Individuals, families and groups may go to 24for.org to sign up for an hourly slot on that day. There are guides that may be followed on the site according to Pastor Ken Chupp, chairman of the event.
inkfreenews.com
Car Show Benefiting BYC Part Of First Friday Tomorrow
WARSAW — A car show for a local organization helping kids is tomorrow, Aug. 5, during First Friday. Baker Youth Club of Warsaw will receive 100% of the proceeds raised from both the show and a silent auction, said BYC Executive Director Tracy Furnivall. The organization offers before and after school and summer programs for kids.
inkfreenews.com
Duncan Running For Warsaw School Board
WARSAW — Denny Duncan is running for a seat on the Warsaw School Board. Duncan, of Winona Lake, filed last week for the District 5 seat currently held by Jeremy Mullins. He told InkFreeNews that he believes Mullins doesn’t plan to run for reelection. Duncan is a former...
inkfreenews.com
American Legion Riders 253 Donation: $2,000 To County Riley Kids Fund
WARSAW — The American Legion Riders 253 of North Webster recently presented a donation in the amount of $2,000 to the Kosciusko County Riley Kids Fund. The Kosciusko County Riley Kids Fund is a component fund of the Kosciusko County Community Foundation. The fund provides support to Riley Children’s Hospital and financial assistance in the form of gas and food cards to local families with a child being treated at Riley Children’s Hospital. Since the fund was established in 2010, it has awarded over 3,000 grants to the hospital and to families in need of assistance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inkfreenews.com
Woodward’s Retirement Leads To Closing Of Animal Hospital
WARSAW – The Animal Hospital of Warsaw will be closing on Aug. 31, as a result of the retirement of veterinarian and owner of the clinic, Dr. Dennis Woodward. Woodward opened the clinic on North Detroit Street in 1980 and has been providing veterinary care to residents in the greater Warsaw area for over 40 years at this location. During that time, he served the community as a member of the Optimist Club. as well as being a founding board member for the Animal Welfare League. He also currently serves as the Chairman of the Kosciusko County Board of Health.
inkfreenews.com
Heather Summers — UPDATED
Heather M. Summers, 43, Bremen, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the Ernestine M. Raclin House, Mishawaka. She was born Sep. 12, 1978. She married Todd Summers on Sep. 18, 2004; he survives in Bremen. She is also survived by her daughter, Zoey Summers, Bremen; her sons: Alexander Summers, Bremen...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. McArthur Counseling Center v. Alejandro T. Gutierrez, $578.19. Warsaw Health System LLC c/o Komyatte & Casbon, PC v. Ashley Mullins, $1,312.99. Srimounica Musunuru, $977.50. Ronnie Schuh, $1,130.61. DNF Associates...
inkfreenews.com
GoFundMe Set Up For 3-Year-Old Warsaw Boy
MILFORD – Family and friends of Elliot Slusser have organized a gofundme page to help offset costs associated with his battle with cancer. The three-year-old is at Riley’s Hospital for Children in Indianapolis and being treated for Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Watch a Facebook video about Elliot Slusser here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 7:10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, South West Channel Road, south of South Lake Shore Drive East, Warsaw. Driver: Heaven L. Ousley, 25, East CR 600S, Warsaw. Ousley said the vehicle’s accelerator malfunctioned, causing her to lose control. Her vehicle hit a parked vehicle. Ousley complained of minor pain in her left knee. Damage: Up to $5,000.
inkfreenews.com
Belle Augusta Residents Request Speed Signs
WARSAW – Residents of Belle Augusta voiced their concerns to the Warsaw Traffic Commission on Wednesday about speeding vehicles in the subdivision. Linda Waltz said she and her husband would like to have some speed limit signs in Belle Augusta. “There are 77 lots, probably 60 of the houses...
inkfreenews.com
Echoes Of The Past Plan Event For Friday And Saturday
CLAYPOOL — A tractor show, drive and pull are just three of the events planned for the Echoes of the Past community event set for Friday, Aug. 5, and Saturday, Aug. 6. It will be located at the corner of County Farm Road and CR 700S in Claypool. Starting at noon and running until 9 p.m. Friday, members of the club will be showing off their vintage and antique tractors, taking children of all ages on the tractor driving experience and guiding patrons through the many other activities throughout the grounds.
inkfreenews.com
Pets Of The Week
PIERCETON — Pets of the Week are available for adoption at the Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County, 1048 S. 325E, Pierceton. Legend is a 1 1/2 year old, neutered, male American Staffordshire Terrier mix. He has a black and white fur coat, and weighs 58 pounds. Legend heard...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 10:48 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 4000 block of Corridor Drive, Warsaw. Criminal mischief occurred. 6:23 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, 300 block of South High Street, Warsaw. Officers investigated a report of invasion of privacy. Fulton County. Officers with the Fulton...
inkfreenews.com
Roberta Plank
Roberta N. Plank, 88, Goshen, died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at The Laurels of Goshen, Goshen. She was born June 8, 1934. She married John G. Plank on Sep. 27, 1952; he preceded her in death. Survivors include a daughter, Jan (Orus) Goppert, New Paris; two sons, Gary L. (Sherry)...
inkfreenews.com
Buhrt Builders Celebrating 75th Anniversary
SYRACUSE — Buhrt Builders Inc. has been part of the Syracuse community for 75 years and the Buhrt family celebrated with a ribbon-cutting Friday, July 15, and a special boat cruise on the Lilly Pad for employees, subcontractors and their families Saturday, July 16. Customers who live around the...
inkfreenews.com
Lorna Craig — UPDATED
Lorna F. Craig, 98, Rochester, died at 5:53 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. She was born May 8, 1924. She married Maurice William “Bill” Keyser in 1940; she later married Raymond H. Craig on Aug. 27, 1977; he preceded her in death.
inkfreenews.com
Kimberly Leed
Kimberly L. Leed, 61, Plymouth, died at 10:15 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born Nov. 1, 1960. She is survived by her father, Harvey Leed; daughter, Tiffany White, Nappanee; and stepdaughter, Cory Smith, Mishawaka; sons Christopher (Kelly Gorney) Leed, Plymouth and Travis Mechling, Lapaz; sisters, Wendy (Dave) Tapia, Plymouth, Regina Kaser, Lapaz, Autumn (Shane) Rucker, Argos and Jennifer Leed, Plymouth; brothers, Tracy Leed, Lapaz, Shane (Shellie) Leed, South Bend, Cody (Kim) Leed, Argos, Randy (Colleen) Gaines, Ohio, Bill (Jodie) Gaines, LaPorte and Tanner Leed, Plymouth; and six grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Uptown Kitchen Coming To Warsaw
WARSAW — A future Uptown Kitchen location will be coming to the Warsaw area. Full Service Dining Inc., the corporation that oversees Uptown Kitchen’s sole location in Granger, received approval for an alcohol permit during an Aug. 4 Kosciusko County Alcohol and Tobacco Commission meeting. Granger’s Uptown Kitchen...
inkfreenews.com
Oakwood Cemetery Board Hears About Water Leaks
WARSAW — One of the big issues Oakwood Cemetery is looking at is water pipe leaks, Oakwood Cemetery Sexton Hal Heagy told the Board of Regents Thursday, Aug. 4. He said the cemetery has a new leak, which is the fourth one this year. The leak is coming from...
inkfreenews.com
Addilyn Kubley
Addilyn Paige Kubley, 6, Warsaw, died as a result of her battle with cancer at 4:29 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born Dec. 9, 2015, in Warsaw, to Nicole Danielle (Hamby) and Randy Owen Kubley Jr. and greeted her parents with so much joy. She was able to leave this world with her parents at her side, with a mixture of sadness and blessed reassurance that she is whole again and safe in the arms of her Lord, Jesus Christ.
Comments / 0