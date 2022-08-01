Grow-a-Row Produce Donation Campaign Puts Excess Produce to Good Use

munciejournal.com
munciejournal.com
FREE ‘Regenerative Agriculture Education Day Program’ is August 25th
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN—Learn about techniques in land stewardship and conservation practices from farmers who are on the leading edge of innovation at The Regenerative Agriculture Journey: Stories from East Central Indiana and Beyond. Organized by the Soil & Water Conservation Districts of Delaware and Blackford counties, the FREE education...
munciejournal.com
Muncie Rotary Endowment Fund Grant Applications Now Being Accepted for 2022
The Rotary Club of Muncie Endowment Fund Grant Application Deadline is. MUNCIE, IN—The Muncie Noon Rotary Club Board of Directors considers grant requests annually. The Club typically awards between $6000-$9000 to eligible 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations. The Board evaluates all requests as objectively as possible, consistent with the expressed priorities of the Club.
Local U-Pick farms boast a variety of produce and wildflowers
This from inputfortwayne.com: FORT WAYNE, IN- If warm weather in Northeast Indiana beckons you to fields of fruits, veggies, and flowers, you’ll want to explore the region’s many U-Pick farms. From spring to fall, these farms allow you to handpick and taste the freshest, locally grown produce, or...
munciejournal.com
Delaware County Family Recovery Court Celebrates New Program Graduates
MUNCIE, IN—On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, the Delaware County Family Recovery Court will honor the latest group of program graduates. The graduates will add six to the program’s total graduate count of 16. Delaware County Family Recovery Court was established in July 2019, and has since been involved...
munciejournal.com
Soup Crawl Returns for 10th Annual Event on October 6th During Artswalk
MUNCIE, IN—PrimeTrust Federal Credit Union and Second Harvest Food Bank invite you to the tenth annual Soup Crawl. Held in downtown Muncie, on Thursday, October 6th, from 5 pm to 8 pm, tickets are available now. Tickets are being sold online at curehunger.org/soupcrawl. Soup Crawl is a fun and...
foodmanufacturing.com
Skjodt-Barrett to Expand Indiana Facility
LEBANON, Ind. — Skjodt-Barrett Contract Packaging LLC announced the expansion of its Lebanon facility, more than doubling their manufacturing footprint and bringing an estimated $58 million capital investment to the community. The 340,000-square-foot expansion will include additional production lines and freezer space with increased employment. The current facility, owned...
Fox 59
Hy-Vee finalizing plans for grocery store in Fishers
FISHERS, Ind. — Iowa-based grocery store chain Hy-Vee is in the final planning stages before construction of a new location in Fishers, Indiana. Hy-Vee, which first released plans for a store in an expansion into the Hoosier State in January, previously announced plans to build a supermarket in Zionsville. Now, the corporation has set its sites set on Fishers.
wrtv.com
'I didn't take this to the media, the doctor did': AG Rokita vows to push investigation into Dr. Bernard
GREENWOOD — Attorney General Todd Rokita vowed to keep pushing an investigation into an Indianapolis doctor who he says may have violated medical privacy laws when she told a reporter about a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim who traveled to Indiana to get an abortion. “(There has been) A lot...
readthereporter.com
Patton: Westfield’s taxpayers left holding the bag on Grand Park
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff.
wbiw.com
Rare Bible on display at the Indiana State Library
INDIANAPOLIS – On Saturday, Aug. 13, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., the Indiana State Library will present “The Mystery of the Darlington Bible”, a free program that will focus on a 14th-century medieval Bible held in the State Library’s collections. The lecture will investigate the...
Inside Indiana Business
Hoosier cities ranked among most affordable
Four Indiana cities are included on the 2022 list of cities with the lowest cost of living in America. The ranking from Niche.com, which focuses on public data on schools and neighborhoods, was compiled based on factors including median tax rates, median rent, and food costs. The website compiled the...
Hoosiers eye sterilization as abortion ban moves
With an abortion ban almost certain following the Senate passage of a bill on Saturday, some Hoosiers are turning to long-term contraceptives, like IUDs, while others consider a more permanent option: sterilization. Katie McHugh, an obstetrician-gynecologist and abortion provider in Indianapolis, said she has heard more people talking about seeking the procedure since the U.S. […] The post Hoosiers eye sterilization as abortion ban moves appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
woofboomnews.com
“Disgusting:” Word Used By Congressman About Elwood Cop Killing
Reaction to the killing of an Elwood police officer continues – 6th District Congressman Greg Pence. He had more thoughts about this subject – hear the entire segment on This Weekend in Delaware County Saturday on WMUN – 92-5FM and 1340AM. More local news briefs are below…
Current Publishing
Noblesville company strikes deal with Sam’s Club
When Jennifer Wiese started baking healthy snacks in her kitchen in 2008, she had no idea that the endeavor would eventually lead to a deal with Sam’s Club and Walmart. Her company, Bee Free, recently received a “golden ticket” at Walmart’s ninth annual Open Call. The...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Airport Board Discussing Land Purchase
The Frankfort/Clinton County Airport Authority had a lengthy discussion Tuesday night about a possible land purchase with their next door neighbor Tennesco. Board President Alan Dunn said the talks have been ongoing for a few months now. “We’re still in the process of doing our due diligence and investigating the...
Mounting complaints against Whiteland hot rod restoration shop
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating complaints against a Whiteland hot rod restoration shop, JB Bugs Trick Truck N Rod.
Fox 59
New Castle Police Department receives fake active school shooter text
NEW CASTLE, Ind. — At approximately 2:26 p.m. Wednesday, Henry County dispatch received a 911 text indicating the possibility of an active shooter at Parker Elementary in New Castle. According to New Castle PD, officers responded to the school and made entry in under one minute. NCPD had six...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana abortion clinics could face rough future under proposed restrictions
It’s a small sector of the medical industry that could be on the brink of extinction. Abortion clinics in Indiana are now in the crosshairs of the Indiana General Assembly and are likely to face a sharp drop-off in business if current legislation passes that would significantly restrict access to abortion.
WLFI.com
Memorial precession held for former EMT paramedic
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Paramedics and emergency management personnel from around the state held a procession to remember one of their own on Wednesday. The Tippecanoe Emergency Ambulance Service (T.E.A.S.) EMS, along with several other departments, held a procession from Indianapolis to Lafayette for former EMS paramedic, Jenny Austin.
munciejournal.com
Indiana’s Task Force 1 is Helping Kentucky Flood Efforts
HAZARD, Ky.–Entire houses have been washed away in the flooding in eastern Kentucky. Since late last week Indiana’s Task Force 1 has been in the mountains, about 20 miles from Hazard, to help with search and rescue operations, needed because people have been reported missing. “That is factual....
