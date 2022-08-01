ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Grow-a-Row Produce Donation Campaign Puts Excess Produce to Good Use

munciejournal.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
munciejournal.com

Comments / 0

munciejournal.com

FREE ‘Regenerative Agriculture Education Day Program’ is August 25th

DELAWARE COUNTY, IN—Learn about techniques in land stewardship and conservation practices from farmers who are on the leading edge of innovation at The Regenerative Agriculture Journey: Stories from East Central Indiana and Beyond. Organized by the Soil & Water Conservation Districts of Delaware and Blackford counties, the FREE education...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
munciejournal.com

Muncie Rotary Endowment Fund Grant Applications Now Being Accepted for 2022

The Rotary Club of Muncie Endowment Fund Grant Application Deadline is. MUNCIE, IN—The Muncie Noon Rotary Club Board of Directors considers grant requests annually. The Club typically awards between $6000-$9000 to eligible 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations. The Board evaluates all requests as objectively as possible, consistent with the expressed priorities of the Club.
MUNCIE, IN
Your News Local

Local U-Pick farms boast a variety of produce and wildflowers

This from inputfortwayne.com: FORT WAYNE, IN- If warm weather in Northeast Indiana beckons you to fields of fruits, veggies, and flowers, you’ll want to explore the region’s many U-Pick farms. From spring to fall, these farms allow you to handpick and taste the freshest, locally grown produce, or...
FORT WAYNE, IN
munciejournal.com

Soup Crawl Returns for 10th Annual Event on October 6th During Artswalk

MUNCIE, IN—PrimeTrust Federal Credit Union and Second Harvest Food Bank invite you to the tenth annual Soup Crawl. Held in downtown Muncie, on Thursday, October 6th, from 5 pm to 8 pm, tickets are available now. Tickets are being sold online at curehunger.org/soupcrawl. Soup Crawl is a fun and...
MUNCIE, IN
foodmanufacturing.com

Skjodt-Barrett to Expand Indiana Facility

LEBANON, Ind. — Skjodt-Barrett Contract Packaging LLC announced the expansion of its Lebanon facility, more than doubling their manufacturing footprint and bringing an estimated $58 million capital investment to the community. The 340,000-square-foot expansion will include additional production lines and freezer space with increased employment. The current facility, owned...
LEBANON, IN
Fox 59

Hy-Vee finalizing plans for grocery store in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. — Iowa-based grocery store chain Hy-Vee is in the final planning stages before construction of a new location in Fishers, Indiana. Hy-Vee, which first released plans for a store in an expansion into the Hoosier State in January, previously announced plans to build a supermarket in Zionsville. Now, the corporation has set its sites set on Fishers.
FISHERS, IN
readthereporter.com

Patton: Westfield’s taxpayers left holding the bag on Grand Park

Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
WESTFIELD, IN
wbiw.com

Rare Bible on display at the Indiana State Library

INDIANAPOLIS – On Saturday, Aug. 13, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., the Indiana State Library will present “The Mystery of the Darlington Bible”, a free program that will focus on a 14th-century medieval Bible held in the State Library’s collections. The lecture will investigate the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Hoosier cities ranked among most affordable

Four Indiana cities are included on the 2022 list of cities with the lowest cost of living in America. The ranking from Niche.com, which focuses on public data on schools and neighborhoods, was compiled based on factors including median tax rates, median rent, and food costs. The website compiled the...
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Hoosiers eye sterilization as abortion ban moves

With an abortion ban almost certain following the Senate passage of a bill on Saturday, some Hoosiers are turning to long-term contraceptives, like IUDs, while others consider a more permanent option: sterilization. Katie McHugh, an obstetrician-gynecologist and abortion provider in Indianapolis, said she has heard more people talking about seeking the procedure since the U.S. […] The post Hoosiers eye sterilization as abortion ban moves appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Noblesville company strikes deal with Sam’s Club

When Jennifer Wiese started baking healthy snacks in her kitchen in 2008, she had no idea that the endeavor would eventually lead to a deal with Sam’s Club and Walmart. Her company, Bee Free, recently received a “golden ticket” at Walmart’s ninth annual Open Call. The...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Airport Board Discussing Land Purchase

The Frankfort/Clinton County Airport Authority had a lengthy discussion Tuesday night about a possible land purchase with their next door neighbor Tennesco. Board President Alan Dunn said the talks have been ongoing for a few months now. “We’re still in the process of doing our due diligence and investigating the...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Memorial precession held for former EMT paramedic

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Paramedics and emergency management personnel from around the state held a procession to remember one of their own on Wednesday. The Tippecanoe Emergency Ambulance Service (T.E.A.S.) EMS, along with several other departments, held a procession from Indianapolis to Lafayette for former EMS paramedic, Jenny Austin.
LAFAYETTE, IN
munciejournal.com

Indiana’s Task Force 1 is Helping Kentucky Flood Efforts

HAZARD, Ky.–Entire houses have been washed away in the flooding in eastern Kentucky. Since late last week Indiana’s Task Force 1 has been in the mountains, about 20 miles from Hazard, to help with search and rescue operations, needed because people have been reported missing. “That is factual....
KENTUCKY STATE

