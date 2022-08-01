Read on www.wiscassetnewspaper.com
Salt Bay Chamberfest program begins Aug. 9
Salt Bay Chamberfest (SBC), an annual chamber music festival centered in Damariscotta, is set to open its 28th season next week. Continuing until August 20, the nationally recognized festival will feature a series of concerts as well as free community events. The first concerts will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 and Friday, Aug. 12, at Damariscotta’s Lincoln Theater. There will be free events in the community on Aug. 8 and 11.
Cheers & Jeers
Cheers & Jeers is a feature I remember from the days of reading TV Guide. TV Guide, for those born after the advent of cable TV and the internet, is a small, bi-weekly magazine which lists upcoming TV programs, contains features on shows, actors and actresses, a TV crossword puzzle and a Cheers & Jeers section.
BRLT’s new Oak Point Farm playground is a gem
BRLT opened a new natural playground in a “branch cutting” ceremony July 16 at its Oak Point Farm headquarters. The playground was designed by Carson Douglas Landscape Architecture’s Bill Joyce, and built by Kennebec Trail Company’s John Copeland and funded by the Leland family. We’ve heard...
Nine WMHS students receive Worthington scholarships
In June, nine graduating seniors at Wiscasset Middle High School received Worthington Scholarships. The recipients were D'Nisha Dawkins, Latisha Wright, Hailey Talbert, Dillon Leeman, Mason Davenport, Ruby Cossaboon, Maxx Syrjala, Reese Hesseltine and Evan Strong. The Worthington Scholarship Foundation offered $7 million in scholarships to eligible Class of 2022 graduates...
Vintage Car Show organizer still seeking entries
Spaces are still available for 2022 OBD Williams-Fossett Vintage Car Show on Saturday morning, Aug. 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Bristol Consolidated School. Registered vehicles are also invited to appear in the Olde Bristol Days Parade that day, staging between 9 and 10 a.m. at the Harbor Room restaurant and commencing at 10. Those joining the traditional parade fun will motor directly to the vintage show after it ends.
Renewal denied for Taste of Orient’s liquor license
After hearing from the police chief the Wiscasset select board choose not to renew a liquor license for the Taste of the Orient restaurant. Cecilio Juntura, the restaurant’s owner, can appeal the decision to the state’s Division of Liquor Licensing and Enforcement. His current liquor license expires on Aug. 31.
Make it right
At press time, we did not know. But besides any clues in the image Wiscasset Police Department released following last week’s incident that allegedly included throwing a caretaker’s wheelchair down three floors, we knew something about the actors: They have a lot of making up to do. Loose...
Aug. 5 update: Midcoast adds 25 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Commissioners finalize FY 23 budget calendar
On July 19, Lincoln County Commissioners announced their Fiscal Year 23 budget calendar. On July 6, a notice was sent to outside organizations seeking proposed FY 23 overall budgets. On July 8, each department received budget request forms. On July 29, caucus notification letters were sent to each town. Letters were also sent to the legislative delegation regarding budget advisory committee delegates.
Maine Pretrial Services receives increase from county
For over a decade, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department has contracted with Maine Pretrial Services to provide pre-arraignment screening and risk assessment, release and supervision for criminal defendants. In recent years, MPS has sought modest annual contract increases, but for 2022-23, MPS received a 27.9% increase from the Lincoln County Commissioners.
Edgecomb Fire Department
With the prolonged stretch of dry weather, wildfires are a constant danger. If you are going to burn, make sure to secure a burn permit. In addition, make sure to have an ample supply of water handy. July 3: 10:08 p.m., Boothbay. Mutual aid, brush fire. Boothbay requested brush truck,...
