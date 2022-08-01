Spaces are still available for 2022 OBD Williams-Fossett Vintage Car Show on Saturday morning, Aug. 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Bristol Consolidated School. Registered vehicles are also invited to appear in the Olde Bristol Days Parade that day, staging between 9 and 10 a.m. at the Harbor Room restaurant and commencing at 10. Those joining the traditional parade fun will motor directly to the vintage show after it ends.

BRISTOL, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO