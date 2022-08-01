ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrating the successes of local employers with in-person events

By Carrie Rosingana
Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago
Capital Area Michigan Works! celebrated the return of Employer of the Day events at CAMW!’s American Job Centers during the week of July 18-22. The week included representation from dozens of employers in the capital region, who are seeking candidates for their open positions.

An example of Employer of the Day success is Manitou Pontoons/BRP Marine Group, a boat and other vehicles (including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-doo watercraft, Can-Am side-by-side and all-terrain vehicles, Spyder roadsters, Evinrude marine propulsion systems, and Rotax motors for karts, motorcycles, and small planes) producer and manufacturer. During their Employer of the Day events during the week of July 18-22, they promoted general assembly and welding roles at three separate events in each of our American Job Centers.

“In person events like Employer of the Day not only allow us to interact directly with candidates, but also allow us to network,” said Shaun Cohen, Talent Acquisition Advisor at Manitou Pontoons. “If we have a conversation with someone and they leave with a good impression, even if a job at Manitou isn’t the right fit for them, it may be for someone they know, and they’ll spread the word about careers at Manitou.”

From their Employer of the Day events, Manitou hired two individual they met with for general assembly and quality control roles. Manitou Pontoons is growing and still looking to welcome fresh faces to their team.

“Manitou Pontoons is currently expanding our facility and ramping up production. We are looking to fill positions across the board. We have positions in engineering, human resources, health and safety, maintenance, CDL A drivers and many more open,” said Cohen. “This a great time to join our growing team.”

Learn more about Manitou Pontoons and BRP Marie Group and consider joining their 14,500 employees that make up a family of diverse cultures who all share a common value of innovation. By joining BRP Marine Group/Manitou, you will be part of an exciting journey and personally evolve at the heart of an experienced team. Find their open positions, located in Lansing, on Pure Michigan Talent Connect, careers.brp.com and manitoupontoonboats.com/us/en/job-openings.html

Job seekers can visit camw.org/about-us/events to check out which employers will be hosting Employer of the Day events and at which AJC (Ingham, Eaton or Clinton County). Check it out, meet with regional employers and explore new employment opportunities in our region.

Employers interested in participating in Employer of the Day events, please email TSand@camw.net, review CAMW!’s use of facilities policy and complete the request form to reserve your time now.

Carrie Rosingana is the CEO of Capital Area Michigan Works! Visitwww.camw.org to connect with the Capital Area Michigan Works! team for assistance with career exploration or staffing needs. Capital Area Michigan Works!, a proud partner of the American Job Center Network, offers services in Ingham, Clinton and Eaton counties at our Lansing, St. Johns and Charlotte American Job Centers.

