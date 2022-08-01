Police: Man faces charges after driving through Sioux Falls crime scene

Read on www.dakotanewsnow.com
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no injuries were reported after a man fired a gun in a domestic altercation. According to Lt. Andrew Siebenborn with the Sioux Falls Police Department, around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday in northwestern Sioux Falls, a call came in about a male and female altercation. The male fired a gun into the air while metro communications was on a call with one of the reporting parties.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police have custody of a suspect involved in a violent altercation that left one victim with non-life-threatening stab wounds. According to Lt. Andrew Siebenborn with the Sioux Falls Police Department, around 1:30 a.m. officers received a call about an individual covered...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars Friday, accused of firing a gun during a fight. It happened Thursday night near Hayward Elementary School. Police say staff members at the school were ordered to shelter in place. Police say a man and woman were...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An 18-year-old Sioux Falls man is facing charges accused of stabbing another man. Around 1 Friday morning police got a report of a man who was walking on North Cliff, covered in blood. The victim later showed up at a hospital. “At an alternate...
A Brookings man is arrested for aggravated assault. Lieutenant Joel Perry says 39 year old Adam Salinas of Brookings was arrested last night on the 800 block of Prarie View Drive for an alleged assault. Perry says the case is still under investigation; Salinas is scheduled to appear for a bond hearing on Monday.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a man was assaulted and robbed early Thursday morning. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said just after 3 a.m. in northwest Sioux Falls, a man was walking in the street when three suspects approached him, punched him several times, pushed him to the ground, and took his backpack.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A wanted man is on the loose, and the Minnehaha County Sheriff needs your help finding him. Authorities are looking for Arthur Ray Hendrickson III. Hendrickson is wanted for aggravated assault. He is a white male, age 53, who stands 5 foot 8 and...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are looking for a man who reportedly robbed a woman at gunpoint while she was in her trailer home. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said in northeastern Sioux Falls, just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, a woman received a knock on her door. The woman was confronted by a man wearing a mask pointing a gun at her. The suspect took some of her jewelry and left without injuring the victim.
Former Sioux Falls Mayor concerned about gun violence in Sioux Falls. "You are on the front line when the bullets start flying and stop flying; you and your people will be responsible for responding," said Knobe. Updated: 4 hours ago. In the far southeastern corner of South Dakota, you will...
Several animals killed in South Dakota barn fire
Multiple agencies responded to a Thursday morning barn fire in Brookings.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man is facing multiple charges after firing over 20 bullets while driving a car in a residential area. Sioux Falls police reported on Saturday around 9:45 a.m., that a car pulled up near a group of people in central Sioux Falls, and the driver started firing a gun. Investigators later found 22 shell casings at the scene. Witnesses described the suspect to police. Officers were able to pull the car over near 41st and Kiwanis.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man is facing multiple charges after crashing a car into a gas station. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, a man was driving south on Minnesota avenue and tried to turn left onto 41st street. The driver did not complete the turn but instead drove through a gas station parking lot, hitting a gas pump before hitting the front of the building.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 30-year-old state prison inmate has died. The South Dakota Department of Corrections says Jordan Ward was found unresponsive in his cell. Efforts to revive Ward were unsuccessful. The death is currently under investigation. Ward was serving sentences for 1st-degree burglary, accessory to a...
Authorities say a teenager riding a motorized scooter died after colliding with a car north of Sheldon Wednesday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at the 280th Street intersection of Highway 60. According to the initial crash report, the male teenager was driving westbound...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are looking for a man who stole a tip jar from a popular Sioux Falls ice cream store yesterday. It happened at the B&G Milkyway on 41st Street. The suspect rolled up to the drive-up window on a blue moped. In the security...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person died in a vehicle crash in central Sioux Falls Wednesday afternoon. According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, the crash involved a single vehicle crashing into a tree near 17th Street and River Blvd. Police say the vehicle was westbound, left its lane and collided with a tree on the south side of the road.
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office has received more than a half dozen reports of lug nut vandals tampering with people’s parked cars. According to Alpha Media USA, over the past three months, victims have called police saying the bolts that secure the...
A Sheldon teen was hospitalized following a crash Wednesday afternoon.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When Rick Knobe was Sioux Falls Mayor, high school students could still have their guns in a gun rack in the back of their pickup on school grounds. But, the world has changed greatly, and Knobe believes we should adapt for the safety of our neighbors and family.
A TEENAGE MOPED DRIVER HAS DIED AFTER AN ACCIDENT IN NORTHWEST IOWA WEDNESDAY. SCOTT VAN AARTSEN REPORTS:
