ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

On This Day In NBA History: August 1 - T.J. Warren Goes Off In NBA Bubble

By Brett Siegel
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wVJLg_0h0lrWrh00

On this day in 2020, T.J. Warren scored a career-high 53 points on 20-29 shooting, 9-12 from three-point range, to give the Indiana Pacers a 127-121 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2020 NBA Bubble.

The NBA has hardly played in the month of August, but the 2019-20 season was unlike any other due to the battle we faced with the coronavirus pandemic.

With all professional sports leagues shutting down in March 2020, the NBA halted play near the end of the regular season. Nearly five months later, the NBA came up with a plan to resume action by partnering with Disney.

In what is now known as the “2020 NBA Bubble” at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, basketball was back and the NBA resumed the 2019-20 season with every team who was either in playoff contention or on the verge of making the playoffs, giving those teams who were on the outside looking in a chance to earn a playoff spot in the NBA Bubble.

One of the first games since the shutdown that year featured the Indiana Pacers taking on the Philadelphia 76ers, a game that featured an unexpected 50-point scorer.

On this day in 2020, T.J. Warren scored a career-high 53 points against the 76ers, shooting 20-29 from the floor and 9-12 from three-point range. This was Warren’s best game of his career and in the NBA Bubble, he averaged 26.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 10 games.

Heading into the 2020-21 season, many began to believe that T.J. Warren could possibly take his performances from the league’s resumption of play and become an All-Star-like talent for the Pacers, but then he suffered a foot injury four games into the new year.

This injury resulted in a couple of corrective surgeries for Warren and as a result, he has not played in an actual game since December 29, 2020.

Reaching an agreement on a one-year, $2.6 million deal with the Brooklyn Nets this offseason, Warren is on-track to play in the first game of the 2022-23 season and he could end up being a key factor in Brooklyn’s championship efforts.

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding this franchise right now given the drama with both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving this offseason, but should both All-Stars remain with the Nets for the start of the year, this team could end up being a true championship contender.

T.J. Warren has a chance to make a real difference with his new team and if he can rekindle some of the magic he had in the NBA Bubble, then the Nets will potentially have themselves yet another All-Star-like talent to utilize.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Florida State
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
Indianapolis, IN
Basketball
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Local
Indiana Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Coronavirus
Indianapolis, IN
Coronavirus
City
Philadelphia, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers already getting bad news on health of 1 player?

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is far less geriatric this time around, but it may unfortunately be just as injury-prone. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn still has not resumed 5-on-5 activities, calling it the next big hurdle in Nunn’s recovery. Buha adds that it “seems like” the 27-year-old will be ready for training camp in September but notes that “recovery isn’t always linear.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport

NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
DALLAS, TX
The Daily South

Charles Barkley Picked the Perfect Grandfather Name

Charles Barkley has held many titles in his lifetime. He's been an Auburn Tiger, an NBA superstar, and a broadcast analyst for TNT. But earlier this year, he gained one more: grandfather. Barkley's daughter Christiana. welcomed baby boy Henry, the first grand child for the Alabama native. Sir Charles couldn't be happier about the new addition.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba History#The Indiana Pacers#Espn#The Philadelphia 76ers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Disney
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
34K+
Followers
5K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy