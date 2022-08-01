Michigan trooper uses patrol car, quick thinking to stop runaway vehicle on highway

Read on www.wilx.com
MSP: 1 dead in crash on I-96 near 28th Street
One person has died after a crash on I-96 Friday evening, according to Michigan State Police.
abc12.com
Michigan State Police shoot man allegedly armed with gun in Owosso
OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - An Owosso man was injured in a shooting with Michigan State Police outside a business late Thursday. Michigan State Police say troopers and the Owosso Police Department responded to The Avenue Bar & Grill at 311 W. Corunna Ave. around 11:35 p.m. to investigate reports of a man with a gun banging on the door.
WILX-TV
MSP First District investigating after Flint trooper shoots armed man in Owosso
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) from the First District Special Investigation Section are investigating after a trooper from the MSP Flint Post shot a man in Mid-Michigan. Late Thursday night the Owosso City Police Department was called to The Avenue Bar and Grill on reports of a...
Grandville couple becomes latest victims of surging car thefts
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — It’s a hot topic on social media, the sheer number of cars stolen from West Michigan communities overnight. 13 ON YOUR SIDE has been reporting on all of the Kia and Hyundai vehicles stolen from the Grand Rapids area in recent months. And now it...
Michigan State Police trooper shoots armed man outside Owosso bar
OWOSSO, MI — An Owosso man is hospitalized after being shot by police while he was allegedly armed with a gun of his own. About 11:35 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, troopers responded to The Avenue Bar & Grill, 311 W. Corunna Ave., for reports of a man banging on the door with a gun. A lone female bartender was in the process of closing the bar for the night, and there were no customers inside.
WNEM
MSP seeks public assistance identifying person of interest at Munger Potato Fest
BAY REGION, Mich. (WNEM) -Michigan State Police Troopers are asking for public assistance identifying a person of interest involved in a stabbing at the Munger Potato Festival. MSP announced Monday, a 27-year-old Birch Run man was wounded after being stabbed during a fight with another man while attending the festival.
WILX-TV
Police investigate mid-day shooting on Lansing’s south side
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting that occurred in Lansing. According to authorities, it happened just before 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Jolly Road. Police said the victim was transported to a hospital by the Lansing Fire Department. The victim is expected to survive.
Northern Michigan police recover guns, ammo, ATVs stolen over several months
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, MI -- The Montmorency County Sheriff’s Office recovered guns, ammunition, hunting equipment, dirt-bikes, side-by-sides, 4-wheelers, and other personal property as part of an investigation into a string of ongoing thefts in the area. A press release from the MCSO says several suspects were identified -- most of...
WILX-TV
Eaton County Sheriff’s Office sees staff shortages due to low pay
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich said the county needs to pay its deputies more money or serious cuts could jeopardize public safety. “I need deputies, my deputies are leaving for other departments who pay,” Reich said. The chair of the Eaton County Public Safety Committee...
WILX-TV
Video captures Lansing police officer rescue boy stuck in tree
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A police officer who saved a child stuck in a tree was honored Thursday. Officer Glenn Briggs, with the Lansing Police Department, was making his way through an apartment complex near the Waverly neighborhood in June when he heard two children cry for help. The two needed assistance getting a stuck 10-year-old boy out of a tree.
Northern Michigan Man Turns In His Sister for Using Dead Mother’s Identity
A Northern Michigan woman has been arrested for attempting to use her dead mother's identity to apply for credit cards. Sarah-Lea Marie Helsel was arraigned on Wednesday (8/3) on a laundry list of charges. Michigan State Police have charged the woman from South Boardman with one count of identity theft, one count of a false statement of identity for a financial transaction device, one count of stealing/retaining a financial transactions device without consent, and one count false pretenses over $999 but less than $20,000.
WILX-TV
Flags to be lowered to honor fallen Clare Co. deputy
CLARE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor a Clare County deputy who died while on duty. Deputy Nicole Shuff was injured in an accident while responding to a medical emergency at the Clare County Fairground on July 25. She passed away after suffering serious head injuries.
Calhoun Co. detectives looking for wanted woman
Detectives with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help finding a wanted woman.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan woman stole dead mom's ID, spent $12,000 with credit cards
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman is facing identity theft charges after her brother turned over evidence showing she made illegal use of a credit card when she ran one under her deceased mom's name. The 34-year-old woman from South Boardman, south of Kalkaska, also used her dead...
WNDU
One killed, one injured in crash on McKinley Highway in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a crash on Thursday afternoon that left one man dead and another man injured. Police were called just before 2:30 p.m. to the area of McKinley Highway and Hoosier Avenue. Their initial investigation found that Trevor Jacob Reasonover, 30, of Osceola was driving west on McKinley Highway and that a 30-year-old Mishawaka man was driving east on McKinley Highway when their vehicles collided.
WILX-TV
I-96 exit ramp in Lansing sees closure due to crash
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The exit ramp from westbound I-96 to Cedar Street and Pennsylvania Avenue was closed Thursday night due to a collision. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the crash happened just before 9:45 p.m. News 10 cameras captured multiple emergency vehicles at the scene, including police...
Woman who fatally struck 21-year-old's car in wrong way crash on US-131 over legal limit
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Willow Yon, 21, was killed in a wrong way crash on US-131 near Burton St. in Grand Rapids in March. Ashley Guadalupe Rodriguez-Hernandez was identified by police as the driver of the car that was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of US-131, striking Yon's vehicle.
WILX-TV
Video: First responders revive 3 found unconscious in Ingham County bar
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Dramatic body camera footage captured Ingham County officials revive three people who were found unconscious in Delhi Township bar. Background: ‘A very chaotic scene’ -- Possible mass overdose in Holt bar. The incident happened July 22 at Rocky’s Roadhouse, located on Cedar Street. When...
abc57.com
Pipe bomb discovered during search warrant on Hollyhock Road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Officers discovered a pipe bomb during a search warrant in the 52000 block of Hollyhock Road on Wednesday, Indiana State Police announced. An investigation into a man wanted on a felony warrant led investigators to the residence on Hollyhock Road, where the St. Joseph County Police Department arrested two men on several charges.
