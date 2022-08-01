ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

speedsport.com

Currey, Hy-Vee Extend Partnership Through Xfinity Season

GAFFNEY, S.C. — After a successful run with JD Motorsports driver Bayley Currey last week at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, retailer Hy-Vee has signed on to sponsor Currey’s team for six more races as the NASCAR Xfinity Series season winds down. The Hy-Vee sponsorship will continue at Saturday’s New...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
speedsport.com

Wednesday’s BC39 Heat Races Are Set

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – The heat race lineups are set for the opening night of the Driven2SaveLives BC39 Presented By WeatherTech on Wednesday, August 3. Lineups were handpicked by the driver themselves, or by a team representative, during a heat race draft on Main Street in Speedway, Ind. on Tuesday night.
SPEEDWAY, IN
speedsport.com

Midwest Midget Marathons

INDIANAPOLIS — Time marches on, seasons come and go, there’s always another crisis — this year, a tire shortage — and the price of everything rarely stops climbing. Faced with relentless change, you lean on the few constants you find. So here’s one you can count...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

