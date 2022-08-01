Utica at Batavia: Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League playoff preview

Utica Blue Sox (27-19-1) vs. Batavia Muckdogs (30-15)

West Division final (single game)

When?

Monday, 7 p.m.

Where?

Dwyer Stadium, Batavia

What's at stake?

Monday's winner will represent the West Division in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League's best-of-three championship series against either Amsterdam (39-6-1) or defending champion Saugerties (27-19-2) from the East Division. The format for the championship series has not been announced and will be determined based on travel; the series will either start at the site of the team with the higher winning percentage and alternate sites or it will start at the site of the team with the lower winning percentage with the second game and third, if necessary, played at the other site as a doubleheader.

Who's Hot?

Batavia won five of its final six regular season games and beat the Elmira Pioneers in its Saturday finale and again in Sunday's West Division semifinal. The Muckdogs had an eight-game winning streak earlier in July.

Utica had the PGCBL's longest winning streak this season, 14 consecutive games from June 13 to June 29. The Blue Sox led the West Division with an 18-3 record after sweeping a doubleheader in Boonville to complete the streak. Utica split its final 10 decisions of the regular season and went 7-13-1 over its last 21 games.

Utica's Evan Esch started Sunday's 7-1 playoff win against Auburn. The Blue Sox won all four games Esch pitched against the Doubledays.

Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School graduate Dewey Roden led the Blue Sox with a .351 batting average (eighth in the league), two home runs and 26 RBI during the regular season, He did not play Sunday.

Oriskany High School graduate Ryan Enos batted .346 in his third season with the Blue Sox, scored 24 runs in 29 games and announced he was transferring from SUNY-Oswego to Division I East Tennessee State University before departing for the Cape Cod League where he is now playing for the Bourne Braves.

Catcher Will King batted .346 with a .430 on base percentage in 23 regular season games for Utica. He had two hits, an RBI and one run scored Sunday.

Lukas Schramm hit a two-run home run to get the Utica scoring started against Auburn.

Reliever Sam Thompson pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings for the win Sunday for the Blue Sox. Christian Hile got the last two outs.

Utica pitcher Alex Canino finished third in the league with a 1.55 ERA while Jack Zupfer tied for second with five wins.Daniel Burroway, Caleb Rodriguez and Alex Torres each drove in two runs in the Muckdogs' 12-3 win over Elmira Sunday. Kyle Corso had three RBI in Saturday's 9-6 win in the regular season finale; Elmira had been in position to earn the No. 3 seed open the playoffs in Utica before that loss.

Josh Leadem led the Muckdogs with a .348 batting average in the regular season. Brian Fry batted .345 and Corso hit .320.

Batavia hit three home runs as a team and Tyler Cannoe (38) and Corso (32) were the Muckdogs' RBI leaders.Nolan Sparks allowed one earned run in eight starts for the Muckdogs during the regular season - 0.21 ERA - and allowed another one in 6 1/3 innings against Elmira Sunday. He also led the team with 45 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings.Josh Milleville was 3-0, 2.19 during the regular season for Batavia and Jackson Murphy was 2-1, 2.82.

Season Series

Despite playing in the same division, Utica and Batavia never met during the regular season. They also did not meet in 2021, Batavia's first year in the PGCBL after the New York-Penn League was shut down, and Monday's game will be the first played between the two cities since Utica departed the New York-Penn League and its McNamara Division after the 2001 season.