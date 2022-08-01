Ballot measure to form an ambulance district for Grundy County will not appear on the November ballot

Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy + Health Center is pleased to introduce Linda Marshall as their Nurse Manager. Mrs. Marshall oversees and facilitates all of the medical services Life Options provides. Marshall shares, “I am honored and excited to take on the role of Nurse Manager. I look forward to reaching out, educating, and supporting our community’s women, men, and families. Through this role, I can help Life Options Green Hills grow to reach women and families.”

TRENTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO