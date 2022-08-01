Ballot measure to form an ambulance district for Grundy County will not appear on the November ballot

Read on www.kttn.com
Livingston County Election Results For the 2022 Missouri Primary
Just over 33% of Livingston County voters cast a ballot on the Missouri Primary Election Tuesday. That is 3,127 of 9,344 registered voters. The race for the Livingston County Clerk was decided in the primary. Incumbent Sherry Parks won with 1699 votes to Jay Shirley with 1154. There is no...
Grundy R-5 Board of Education to hold a tax rate hearing
The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education will hold a tax rate hearing before its regular meeting next week. The hearing will start at the high school on August 10th at 6 pm. The proposed rate is $5.9207. The board will consider approval of eligibility criteria for free and reduced...
Trenton R-9 Board of Education to meet August 9th
The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will hold a tax rate hearing before its regular meeting next week. The tax rate hearing will be at the district office on August 9th at 5:25 pm. The proposed rate is $4 and 46.98 cents, which is 4.11 cents higher than the prior tax year.
Delinquent Tax Sale to be held at courthouse in Trenton
The Grundy County Delinquent Tax Sale will be held at the courthouse in Trenton later this month. The Collector-Treasurer’s Office, reports that, as of August 2nd, there are 99 properties to be offered on August 22nd at 10 a.m. Of those properties, 45 are at Leisure Lake, and 35...
City of Trenton to hold public hearing on property tax rates
The City of Trenton will hold a public hearing regarding property tax rates later this month. The hearing will be at Trenton City Hall on August 22nd at 7 p.m. This year’s proposed rate for general purposes is $1.0017. For the Park Department, it is $.1843. The combined total is $1.186 per $100 of assessed valuation. That is $.0238 higher than the prior tax year.
City of Laredo to hold property tax hearing
The City of Laredo will hold a hearing regarding proposed property tax rates next week. The hearing will be at Laredo City Hall on August 8th at 5:30 pm. This year’s proposed rate totals 99.76 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. That includes 69.83 cents for general and 29.93 cents for streets.
Kansas man extradited to Grundy County
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the extradition of a Tonganoxie, Kansas man to Grundy County on August 4th. Fifty-one-year-old Michael David Collett was arrested in Leavenworth County, Kansas August 3rd on alleged failure to appear in court on a felony driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender. A waiver of extradition was signed.
North Central Missouri Fair officials announce results of Horticulture entries
There were 67 entries submitted on August 2nd in the senior division of Horticulture at the North Central Missouri Fair of Trenton. Marie Clark of Spickard had the most entries with 15, two received blue ribbons. Twyla Johnson of Spickard had the second most entries with 13, six received blue...
Life Options Green Hills hires Nurse Manager to oversee medical services
Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy + Health Center is pleased to introduce Linda Marshall as their Nurse Manager. Mrs. Marshall oversees and facilitates all of the medical services Life Options provides. Marshall shares, “I am honored and excited to take on the role of Nurse Manager. I look forward to reaching out, educating, and supporting our community’s women, men, and families. Through this role, I can help Life Options Green Hills grow to reach women and families.”
Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are in the report from the Missouri Highway Patrol. At about 11:10 am in Carroll County, Troopers arrested 48-year-old Jason L Scott of Marshall for alleged possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and no valid driver’s license. He was taken to the Chariton County Jail.
Booked Into The Jail
A Kansas City man, 41-year-old Matthew A Ritchie, was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department and booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $10,000 cash only. 26-year-old Lauren Oster of Polo was arrested by Caldwell County officers for alleged hindering...
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on drug allegations
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Marceline woman in Linn County on Thursday afternoon, August 4, on multiple allegations. Thirty-nine-year-old Deidre Eastin was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also accused of speeding and displaying the license plates of another.
Resurfacing Highway 13 Begins Mid Month
Resurfacing of Highway 13 in Caldwell County will begin August 15th. The work will start at Route HH in Kingston and continue south to the Ray County line. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane through the work zone, and flaggers will direct traffic.
Cameron Woman Arrested On Warrant
A Cameron woman was arrested by State Troopers Wednesday. Thirty-nine-year-old Sheena M Enloe was arrested at about 5:36 pm on two Clinton County warrants for alleged no insurance and speeding. She was taken to the Clinton County Jail pending the posting of bond.
Obituary & Services: Elizabeth Catherine (Lisa) Molloy
Elizabeth Catherine (Lisa) Molloy, age 58, a resident of Carrollton, Missouri, a loving wife, mother, sister, and aunt, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Lisa was born Elizabeth Catherine Timmons in Chillicothe, Missouri on September 16, 1963, to Ernest William (Dub) II and Gertrude...
Carnival that was to be in Trenton for North Central Missouri fair cancels at the last minute
Due to circumstances beyond any local control, the carnival will not be coming to the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton. The cancellation was confirmed this morning which fair board officials say came from the Spectacular Amusements Carnival. Individuals who have made advance purchases of carnival armbands are to go...
Grundy County authorities report two arrests
A Lathrop man was arrested Saturday by a Grundy County Sheriff’s Deputy. Fifty-four-year-old David Lee Miller has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, identified in court records as methamphetamine. Bond is $15,000 cash pending Miller’s appearance on August 9th in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.
Brookfield man sentenced to 15 years in prison for rape
LINNEUS – A Brookfield man was handed a prison sentence by a Linn County court Tuesday. According to a news release from Linn County Prosecuting Attorney Shiante McMahon, Christopher Nault, 20, was sentenced to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after he was found guilty of first degree rape in June. As Missouri law classifies this charge as a dangerous felony, Nault will serve 12 and a half years in prison before he is eligible for parole.
Missouri man injured after post office parking lot crash
CALDWELL COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 10a.m. Thursday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Kia Sorento driven by Sydney P. Harris, 19, Columbia, was westbound on MO. 116 just west of MO. 13. The car traveled across the center...
U. S. Marshals now offering $5000 reward for Kirksville man wanted for murder
U. S. Marshals are offering an award for a Kirksville man wanted for murder. A post on the Adair County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page is offering a reward for 38-year-old Jesse Rongey of up to $5,000. He has been wanted since July 22nd. Multiple law enforcement agencies have been...
