Shake Shack (SHAK) Q2 Earnings Top, Q3 View Disappoints, Stock Down
SHAK - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missed the same. Following the results, the company’s shares declined 6.2% on Aug 4. Investor sentiment was hurt as the company’s second-quarter revenues missed the consensus estimate and the third-quarter guidance also came in below the street estimates.
What's in Store for Principal Financial (PFG) in Q2 Earnings?
PFG - Free Report) is slated to report second-quarter 2022 earnings on Aug 8, after market close. PFG delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 9.71%. Factors at Play. Principal Financial second-quarter results are likely to reflect growth in the business, higher earnings...
Computer Task Group (CTG) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
CTG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.14 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.14%. A...
Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
AAOI - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.28 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.30. This compares to loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
What's in Store for American International's (AIG) Q2 Earnings?
AIG - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 8, after the market closes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American International’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.23 per share, which indicates a decline of 19.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Meanwhile, our estimate suggests earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 in the to-be-reported quarter.
Curis (CRIS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
CRIS - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.17 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this drug developer would...
TreeHouse Foods (THS) Lined Up for Q2 Earnings: Things to Note
THS - Free Report) is likely to report an increase in the top line from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure when it reports second-quarter 2022 earnings on Aug 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,102 million, suggesting a rise of 10% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
LEV - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.08 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.09. This compares to loss of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
InterDigital (IDCC) Q2 Earnings Beat on Solid Top-Line Growth
IDCC - Free Report) reported healthy second-quarter 2022 results, with both the bottom line and top line beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company expects this growth momentum to continue in the forthcoming quarters with a multi-year, worldwide, non-inclusive, fee-bearing license agreement with Amazon. Net Income. Net income in...
EOG Resources (EOG) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat
EOG - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.74, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.99. However, the bottom line significantly improved from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.73. Total quarterly revenues increased to $7,407 million from the year-ago $4,139 million. The top line beat...
Vertex (VRTX) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Ups 2022 Sales Guidance
VRTX - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $3.60, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.48. The company recorded earnings of 17 cents in the year-ago quarter. Strong cystic fibrosis (“CF”) product revenues and lower acquired in-process research and development expenses ("Acquired IPR&D") boosted earnings.
MetLife (MET) Q2 Earnings Beat on Strong Latin America Unit
MET - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted operating earnings of $2 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 29%. However, the bottom line declined 16% year over year. Adjusted operating revenues of MetLife amounted to $18,298 million, which increased from $16,239 million in the year-ago quarter. The...
This 1 Basic Materials Stock Could Beat Earnings: Why It Should Be on Your Radar
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line...
MasTec's (MTZ) Q2 Earnings Meet & Revenues Beat Estimates
MTZ - Free Report) shares gained by a meager 0.01% during after-hours trading on Aug 4, after it reported second-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues surpassed the same. Elaborating on the performance and looking ahead, Jose Mas, MasTec's CEO, said, "While inflationary cost pressures...
Wayfair (W) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
W - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.94 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.89. This compares to earnings of $1.89 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
3 Blue-Chip Stocks With Rock-Solid Dividends
PFE - Free Report) , Caterpillar (. JNJ - Free Report) – would all be excellent selections for investors seeking a stream of income paired with solid growth prospects. The chart below illustrates the year-to-date performance of all three companies while blending in the S&P 500 as a benchmark.
Reinsurance Group (RGA) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
RGA - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted operating earnings of $5.78 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 112.5%. Moreover, the bottom line increased 44.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Net foreign currency fluctuations had an adverse effect of 16 cents per share on adjusted operating...
Aerie (AERI) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Sales Beat
AERI - Free Report) reported adjusted loss per share of 32 cents in second-quarter 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 52 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 67 cents. Revenues came in at $33.3 million, which increased from $27.2 million in the year-ago...
TripAdvisor (TRIP) Q2 Earnings Beat Mark, Revenues Rise Y/Y
TRIP - Free Report) reported adjusted second-quarter 2022 earnings of 37 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 37%. TRIP reported a loss per share of 9 cents and 7 cents in the prior quarter and the year-ago quarter, respectively. Revenues of $417 million surged 77% year...
Papa John's (PZZA) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Stock Down
PZZA - Free Report) reported mixed second-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined. Following the results, the company’s shares dropped nearly 3% during trading hours on Aug 4. Negative...
