Scam Alert: Scammers impersonating Lexington Police

WIS-TV
Illegal gambling operation shut down in Columbia, drugs seized
wach.com
Police arrest suspect in illegal gambling operation investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia police have arrested a man suspected of running an illegal gaming center out of a house on North Beltline Blvd. On Friday, 53-year-old Anthony Hopkins, was charged with one count each of operating a gaming house, keeping unlawful gaming tables, possession of a handgun by a person convicted of a crime of violence, and possession of marijuana (Second Offense). Police say they believe Hopkins had been running the gaming house for roughly two year.
wach.com
Woman sentenced to 10 years for trafficking meth in Lexington County
WIS-TV
Juvenile and teen suspects arrested in Kershaw County in connection to shooting of a child
wach.com
Man wanted, accused of pointing gun at McDonald's employees
WIS-TV
VIDEO: Suspect wanted in Broad River Rd. gas station shooting
wach.com
Vigilant training helped save deputies life after ambush in Northeast Columbia subdivision
wach.com
Deputies searching for man wanted after shooting on Broad River Road
wach.com
Man wanted in fatal Harden Street shooting turns himself in
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police say a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting on Harden Street Extension has turned himself in to police. In a news release, 37-year-old Obadiah Doctor, turned himself in to Columbia Police Department (CPD) Officers on Friday. Officials say he will be housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
wach.com
Remains of missing Columbia ICU nurse confirmed in I-20 wreck: coroner reports
wach.com
SC couple charged in death of newborn
South Carolina couple says police raid was ‘illegal kidnapping’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A lawsuit alleges that police illegally detained a South Carolina couple when officers outside the jurisdiction raided their home in the middle of the night. According to complaints filed Tuesday, Shane Glover and Codie Fuller were held at gunpoint and handcuffed while unclothed by officers with the Holly Hill and Santee […]
Police: Sumter parents claimed baby died at birth; an autopsy proved otherwise
wach.com
New details in deadly shooting of SC transgender woman at Augusta hotel
abccolumbia.com
Police: man barricaded in apartment surrenders
wach.com
Deputies ambushed while responding to call in Northeast Columbia
wach.com
Pelion man sentenced to 4 years for defrauding investors out of more than $3 million
wach.com
Suspect arrested after standoff at Columbia apartment complex
WIS-TV
Pelion man sentenced in multi million dollar fraud case
WIS-TV
Collision in Irmo at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. sends one to hospital
