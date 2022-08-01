ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the editor: Explaining climate change

By Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 4 days ago
The outstanding article almost completely explains how climate change is causing havoc, climate destruction, heat and other weather-related deaths in the world. After over 25 years of false news and destructive propaganda paid by the fossil fuel industry, the damage that has resulted from the extreme climate events, flooding, heat and heat wave deaths has continued to grow. Coastal flooding is already extreme in Bangladesh and is bound to get substantially worse in every coastal city in the near future. Blaming human-caused global warming is confusing to some and disbelieved by many people who have read fossil fuel propaganda.

The scientific cause of global warming is carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere which trap the sun’s heat and causes the extreme weather events and ice melting (rising oceans). Switching to electric cars and installing solar panels substantially reduces carbon dioxide emissions. Those who need more incentives to help solve the problem, please read “The Sixth Extinction” by Elizabeth Kolbert, a Pulitzer Prize-winning book.

Kent Jones, Ventura

VC Star | Ventura County Star

