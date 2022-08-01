ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Crypto investments products see inflows of $474M in July

By Oluwapelumi Adejumo
cryptoslate.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on cryptoslate.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoslate.com

Research: Accumulation addresses – omens of a bull run?

While active Bitcoin (BTC) addresses are seen as a good indicator of the overall health of the crypto market, they’re less helpful in predicting market cycles. A valuable metric that can be used to predict bull runs with a significant degree of accuracy is accumulation addresses. Defined as Bitcoin wallets held by investors that haven’t withdrawn or spent any of the BTC stored in them, accumulation addresses are often used to calculate the bullish sentiment in the market.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

African blockchain investments surpass 2021’s total of $127M

Over the first quarter of 2022, $91M worth of capital entered the African blockchain ecosystem, followed by another $213M during Q2, totaling $304M. In May, Seychelles-based cryptocurrency trading platform KuCoin raised $150 million as part of its pre-Series B funding round, bringing the company’s total valuation to $10 billion US dollars. Subsequently, Mara, a Pan-African crypto exchange, raised $23 million, while Congolese and Nigerian startups Jambo and Afriex raised $30M and $10M, respectively.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Digital#Mont
cryptoslate.com

Retail investors were responsible for Bitcoin’s best run since October 2021

Retail investors are piling into Bitcoin despite continued regulation and price uncertainty, according to Barrons. Since July 13, Bitcoin has been trending upwards, growing in value by 18%. Having peaked at $24,700 on July 30, the uptrend was cut short. Nonetheless, this performance was BTC’s best run of form since...
RETAIL
cryptoslate.com

Voyager CEO reportedly made $30M from stock sales

Voyager’s CEO Stephen Ehrlich made over $30 million when he sold the company shares when it was trading at its peak in 2021, CNBC reported Aug. 3. According to CNBC’s report, Ehrlich sold 1.9 million shares between Feb. 9, 2021, and March 31, 2021, in eleven transactions. The transactions were worth $31 million.
STOCKS
cryptoslate.com

XT.com lists Fanverse (FT) with USDT trading pair

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. XT.com, the world’s first social-infused digital assets trading platform, is excited to announce it will soon list Fanverse (FT) token with...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Country
Switzerland
Country
Brazil
cryptoslate.com

Pictet Group tells private banks to stay away from crypto

Amid the current market meltdown, Swiss wealth management firm Pictet Group is cautioning private banks against investing in crypto, Bloomberg News reported Aug 4. Speaking on a panel at the Bloomberg Asia Wealth Summit in Singapore, CEO of Pictet Group’s Asia wealth management arm Tee Fong Seng said:. “Crypto...
STOCKS
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin sees minor sell off after US payroll data beats expectations

The U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released its nonfarm payroll showing employment had increased by 528,000 in July. This was more than twice Wall Street’s expectations of a 258,000 increase. According to the figures, U.S unemployment now stands at 3.5%, beating analysts’ expectations of a 3.6% unemployment rate....
STOCKS
cryptoslate.com

Coinbase to provide crypto services to BlackRock institutional clients

Coinbase has announced a new partnership with BlackRock to provide direct crypto services for its institutional clients using Aladin –an end-to-end investment management platform of the asset manager. According to the Aug. 4 announcement, the services would include crypto trading, custody, prime brokerage, and reporting capabilities provided through Coinbase...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Robinhood lays off nearly a quarter of its workforce amid crypto winter

Commission-free stock, options, and cryptocurrency trading platform Robinhood is getting rid of 23% of its workforce due to dipping revenues and a crypto bear market. Vlad Tenev, chief executive for Robinhood, highlighted his plan to reduce 23 percent of the company’s workforce during a meeting earlier this week. The downsizing comes at a time when the company had already slimmed down its personnel count by 9 percent back in April.
STOCKS
cryptoslate.com

Voyager users to have withdrawal access by Aug. 11

Embattled crypto lender Voyager Digital has revealed that its users could have access to their funds from Aug. 11. According to the announcement, the Court’s Aug. 4 ruling has approved its request to restore access to cash held for the benefit of Voyager’s customers at Metropolitan Commercial Bank.
TECHNOLOGY
cryptoslate.com

Portuguese banks shut accounts of crypto exchanges

Banks in Portugal are closing the accounts of crypto exchanges in what seems to be a u-turn in the country’s pro-crypto policies, Bloomberg News reported on August 3. One of the biggest exchanges in the country, CriptoLoja, saw its accounts with two banks, Banco Santander and Banco Comercial Portugues, closed last week.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy