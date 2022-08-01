Crypto investments products see inflows of $474M in July

Read on cryptoslate.com
Riot Blockchain Bitcoin production drops 28% YOY in July; offsets energy costs by curtailing some operations
Riot Blockchain, one of the world’s largest Bitcoin mining companies, said Aug. 3 that it mined 318 Bitcoin (BTC) in July, a decrease of around 28.21% compared to the same month in 2021 when it mined 443 BTC. The mining firm attributed the decrease in mining to the curtailment...
Research: Accumulation addresses – omens of a bull run?
While active Bitcoin (BTC) addresses are seen as a good indicator of the overall health of the crypto market, they’re less helpful in predicting market cycles. A valuable metric that can be used to predict bull runs with a significant degree of accuracy is accumulation addresses. Defined as Bitcoin wallets held by investors that haven’t withdrawn or spent any of the BTC stored in them, accumulation addresses are often used to calculate the bullish sentiment in the market.
African blockchain investments surpass 2021’s total of $127M
Over the first quarter of 2022, $91M worth of capital entered the African blockchain ecosystem, followed by another $213M during Q2, totaling $304M. In May, Seychelles-based cryptocurrency trading platform KuCoin raised $150 million as part of its pre-Series B funding round, bringing the company’s total valuation to $10 billion US dollars. Subsequently, Mara, a Pan-African crypto exchange, raised $23 million, while Congolese and Nigerian startups Jambo and Afriex raised $30M and $10M, respectively.
Retail investors were responsible for Bitcoin’s best run since October 2021
Retail investors are piling into Bitcoin despite continued regulation and price uncertainty, according to Barrons. Since July 13, Bitcoin has been trending upwards, growing in value by 18%. Having peaked at $24,700 on July 30, the uptrend was cut short. Nonetheless, this performance was BTC’s best run of form since...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Voyager CEO reportedly made $30M from stock sales
Voyager’s CEO Stephen Ehrlich made over $30 million when he sold the company shares when it was trading at its peak in 2021, CNBC reported Aug. 3. According to CNBC’s report, Ehrlich sold 1.9 million shares between Feb. 9, 2021, and March 31, 2021, in eleven transactions. The transactions were worth $31 million.
XT.com lists Fanverse (FT) with USDT trading pair
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. XT.com, the world’s first social-infused digital assets trading platform, is excited to announce it will soon list Fanverse (FT) token with...
Pictet Group tells private banks to stay away from crypto
Amid the current market meltdown, Swiss wealth management firm Pictet Group is cautioning private banks against investing in crypto, Bloomberg News reported Aug 4. Speaking on a panel at the Bloomberg Asia Wealth Summit in Singapore, CEO of Pictet Group’s Asia wealth management arm Tee Fong Seng said:. “Crypto...
Research: 65% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply has not moved in the last 12 months
The notion that an active market is healthy isn’t always true. While the amount of activity we see on a given network can undoubtedly show how stable it is, a lack of activity can also indicate an incoming bullish trend. Take, for example, the Bitcoin network. Bitcoin’s price slump...
Research: Could Bitcoin be positioned to thrive amid global bearish signals for the US economy?
The global sentiment of the macro-economic landscape is muted following the news of a technical recession and a 75bp rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve. However, the crypto markets look more potent than they have been in some time, which may confuse investors. This article will examine the factors...
Bitcoin sees minor sell off after US payroll data beats expectations
The U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released its nonfarm payroll showing employment had increased by 528,000 in July. This was more than twice Wall Street’s expectations of a 258,000 increase. According to the figures, U.S unemployment now stands at 3.5%, beating analysts’ expectations of a 3.6% unemployment rate....
Coinbase to provide crypto services to BlackRock institutional clients
Coinbase has announced a new partnership with BlackRock to provide direct crypto services for its institutional clients using Aladin –an end-to-end investment management platform of the asset manager. According to the Aug. 4 announcement, the services would include crypto trading, custody, prime brokerage, and reporting capabilities provided through Coinbase...
Robinhood lays off nearly a quarter of its workforce amid crypto winter
Commission-free stock, options, and cryptocurrency trading platform Robinhood is getting rid of 23% of its workforce due to dipping revenues and a crypto bear market. Vlad Tenev, chief executive for Robinhood, highlighted his plan to reduce 23 percent of the company’s workforce during a meeting earlier this week. The downsizing comes at a time when the company had already slimmed down its personnel count by 9 percent back in April.
Virginia pension funds invest in crypto yield farming despite recent turmoil
Virginia’s Fairfax County Retirement Systems is set to invest its $6.8 billion pension fund in cryptocurrency yield farming to boost returns, the Financial Times reported on Aug 4. The retirement systems fund recently gained approval from its board of trustees for the move, according to the news outlet. Katherine...
Voyager users to have withdrawal access by Aug. 11
Embattled crypto lender Voyager Digital has revealed that its users could have access to their funds from Aug. 11. According to the announcement, the Court’s Aug. 4 ruling has approved its request to restore access to cash held for the benefit of Voyager’s customers at Metropolitan Commercial Bank.
MicroStrategy records $918M impairment loss in Q2, Saylor moves to new Chairman role
MicroStrategy recorded an impairment charge of $918 million on its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings in the second quarter, according to its earnings report released on August 2. The report also revealed that the company will create a new role of executive chairman, which Michael Saylor will fill. Meanwhile, Phong Le, the...
Arthur Hayes predicts Ethereum will reach $5K after merge if Fed pivots
BitMEX’s founder Arthur Hayes has predicted that Ethereum’s (ETH) price could rise to $5,000 if the merge upgrade is successful and the Federal Reserve goes ahead with its pivot. Hayes also revealed that the current price of Ethereum represents a tremendous buying opportunity for investors as it is...
Portuguese banks shut accounts of crypto exchanges
Banks in Portugal are closing the accounts of crypto exchanges in what seems to be a u-turn in the country’s pro-crypto policies, Bloomberg News reported on August 3. One of the biggest exchanges in the country, CriptoLoja, saw its accounts with two banks, Banco Santander and Banco Comercial Portugues, closed last week.
US Senate introduces bill to put CFTC in charge of regulating Bitcoin, Ethereum
Leaders of the Senate Agriculture Committee introduced a bill on Aug. 3 to make the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) the chief regulator of digital assets that are commodities. The CFTC currently regulates the derivatives market such as futures and swaps but not underlying commodities. According to the bill, the...
