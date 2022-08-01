City of Joaquin Public Water System Boil Water Notice

Read on scttx.com
Center City Council Regular Meeting Agenda, Aug. 8
August 5, 2022 - The Center City Council will meet in Regular Session on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 5pm in Council Room at Center City Hall.The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:. I. Welcome Guestsand Visitors. II. Public Hearing. A. FY2023 Budget. III. Approval of Minutes.
Shelbyville ISD Board of Trustees Notice of Regular Meeting, August 8 Agenda
August 3, 2022 - A regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Shelbyville Independent School District will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022, beginning at 12:30 p.m., in the Board Room of the Shelbyville Independent School District at 5322 St Hwy 87 S, Shelbyville, Texas. The subjects...
Center ISD Breakfast, Lunch Cost for Students in 2022-2023
CHS - $2.95 for lunches. Families who need assistance paying for meals will have an opportunity to apply for free/reduced lunches by filling out an application. Free/Reduced applications can be picked up at all campuses and will be sent home with students on first day of school. Applications need to be returned back to student’s school as soon as possible to be processed.
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange Weaned Calf, Yearling Sale, Aug. 4
August 5, 2022 - Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange, Inc. held their weaned calf and yearling sale on August 4, 2022. Results of the sale are available, click here. Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange, Inc. hosts sales every Thursday at 11:30am and the weaned calf sale at 10am. For more information call 936-564-8661.
Sheriff Reports Recovery of Dirt Bike
August 5, 2022 - Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the recovery of a Yamaha dirt bike that was stolen off CR 1012 in Center on July 25, 2022. Investigator Chad Hooper followed leads and successfully recovered the bike on August 1, and returned it to the owner on August 2.
Center Weather Stats for July 2022
August 3, 2022 - The month of July 2022 had 20 days of triple digit temperatures with an 8 day streak of 100 plus degrees starting on July 6th. Each time the temps got below 100, a little rain fell the day before. July did have 3 times more days...
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange Market Report for Aug. 4
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange, LLC hosts a sale every Thursday at 11:30am. Office Manager is Lynnelle McElroy. Owners are Barry Hughes, Jeremy Henigan, Daniel Coats, Tim Coats, and Robert Fea. For more information, call 936-564-8661.
Sheriff's Department Seeks Attempted Robbery Suspects
August 5, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating to subjects involved in an ATM burglary. At approximately 4:30 a.m. on August 5, 2022, two black males approached the ATM located at American State Bank on the Haslam strip in Joaquin. The subjects attempted to break into the machine. The subjects were driving a white Dodge Avenger with a black racing stripe on the hood and black pin striping on the sides. The vehicle has Texas plates.
Sheriff Confirms Shelbyville Man Drowned in Toledo Bend on Tuesday
August 3, 2022 - Shelby County Sheriff Kevin Windham confirms a Shelbyville man drowned in Toledo Bend Reservoir yesterday, August 2, 2022. The family of Don Jackson notified the Sheriff's Department around 4:30pm that they were concerned because they had not heard from him since going out on the water to check trot lines near East Hamilton Boat Ramp.
Ms. Lenola Wyatt the Keynote Address for NAACP Lufkin Chapter
Lenola Wyatt is an Adjunct Faculty in the MSW Program and Researcher at Stephen F. Austin State University (SFASU), the oldest child of Hazel and Wymon Bolton of Shelbyville, Texas, and proud parent of Deshun, Charles, Derrick, Dwayne, Demontreal, Carlos, Emanuel and Jessie. Ms. Wyatt served as Project Coordinator for...
Shelby County Family Life Center to Host Ribbon Cutting Event
August 3, 2022 - A New Member Ribbon Cutting is scheduled for the Shelby County Family Life Center on Saturday, August 13th at 9:30am to show off new the facility. The community is invited to attend. The Shelby County Family Life Center was built with the purpose to better develop...
Across The Preacher’s Desk: What Can I Do?
August 5, 2022 - Quite often, we don't feel like the church is what it ought to be. We just feel like the church doesn't quite measure up to its potential. In his inaugural address, January 20, 1961, John F. Kennedy made the now famous statement, "Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country." Warren G Harding said something similar at the Republican National Convention in Chicago in 1916. He said, "we must have a citizenship less concerned about what the government can do for it and more anxious about what it can do for the nation."
Don Spincer Jackson
Don Spincer Jackson, 75, of Shelbyville, Texas, passed away on August 2, 2022, in Shelbyville, Texas. He was born on September 9, 1946, in Center, Texas, to the late William Henry Jackson and Viola Deason Jackson. Funeral service will be held at East Hamilton Missionary Baptist Church, 7347 FM 2261,...
