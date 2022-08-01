ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorville, IL

Herald & Review

Indiana governor signs relief bill alongside abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's governor signed a relief bill Friday night that will provide $200 rebate payments from the state’s surging budget surplus. Though below his initially proposed $225 refunds, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said the measure “fulfills what I set out to accomplish when calling the General Assembly into special session" and establishes “long overdue increased funding” for families and young children.
INDIANA STATE
Herald & Review

Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept....
INDIANA STATE
Herald & Review

Expensive homes on the market in Decatur and Macon County

Looking for luxury living on Lake Decatur? Look no further! Your next home is 818 Buccaneer Point! This five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home was completely remodeled in 2017 and has been meticulously maintained! With almost 4600 finished square feet of living space, this home has it all! As you approach the home, located on a quiet cul-de-sac, you will be impressed by the professionally landscaped yard. As you enter, you will admire the luxurious hardwood flooring that extends throughout the first floor. The spacious living room features a cathedral ceiling and an impressive gas log fireplace with a granite hearth. The kitchen is gourmet chef's delight, with plenty of storage space in the high-end cabinetry with soft close hardware and granite counter tops. The stainless-steel appliances are all professional grade, which include the gas six burner gas cooktop, double wall oven, microwave, compactor and refrigerator. The open concept kitchen has both an island and a peninsula, that make it a great space for entertaining as it flows into the sunroom that can double as a dining area. The sunroom offers panoramic views of the rear of the property and the quiet cove and features electric blinds. The first-floor primary suite has an abundant custom-built walk-in closet space and features an en-suite full bath with large marble walk-in shower, dual sinks and a make up vanity, all with quartz countertops. The first-floor office/den area has floor-to-ceiling built in bookcases and a beautiful view of Lake Decatur. The first floor also features a second office/craft room. On the second floor, you will find two more large bedrooms with custom-built walk-in closets and an additional full bath. On the lower level, the walk-out basement features a wet bar in the large family room. You will also find the fourth bedroom and another room that can be used as another office space or workout room, plus a storage area. The mechanics of this home include a high-efficiency furnace and central AC that has a REME HALO LED air purification system and a Honeywell humidifier. While the inside of this home is spectacular, you will be impressed by the outside as well! The house has new siding that was installed in 2017, new seamless gutters with leaf guard installed in 2018 and a new roof in 2019. The large dock on the cove was recently refinished, and features an electric pontoon boat lift with canopy cover. New garage doors were installed in 2020, and there is even an invisible electric dog fence and electric dog door for your four-legged family member. Be sure to view the 3D Virtual Tour.
MACON COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana killed in car crash

WASHINGTON — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana's 2nd district was killed Wednesday in a car accident, her office said. The 58-year-old South Bend native represented much of LaPorte County, as well as all or parts of St. Joseph, Elkhart Starke, Marshall, Kosciusko, Pulaski, Fulton, Cass, Miami and Wabash counties.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
Herald & Review

Another rain deluge batters Decatur and Central Illinois

DECATUR — Another thunderstorm packing a deluge of rain and wind gusts to more than 60 mph washed over the Decatur area Wednesday afternoon. Fire crews reported dealing with multiple downed trees and downed power lines. Acting Battalion Chief with the city’s fire department, Capt. Justin Kraus, said one...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Weather warnings issued for Central Illinois counties

CENTRAL ILLINOIS — The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a sever thunderstorm watch for Wednesday evening and a flood watch until Thursday morning for much of Central Illinois. The severe thunderstorm watch includes 22 counties and is in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Among the area counties...
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

Over $12k raised for Macon Speedway Diane Bennett Memorial

MACON — Over $12,000 in additional bonus money is on the line Saturday, Aug. 6, at Macon Speedway’s 4th Annual Diane Bennett Memorial. The event will honor the late Diane Bennett, who served as the speedway's scorer for over 30 years before her death in 2016. Every single position in all six divisions will receive bonus money, thanks to many great racing supporters.
MACON, IL
Herald & Review

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million — significantly less than the $150 million being sought — in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
AUSTIN, TX
Herald & Review

ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Terry Reeves, 50th

OAKLEY —Terry and Mary Reeves will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with their sons and family. Terry Reeves and Mary K. Whitted were married on Aug. 11, 1972, in Cerro Gordo. He is retired from Springfield Electric, in Decatur and she is a retired homemaker. They are the...
OAKLEY, IL
