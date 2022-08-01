ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

West Palm Beach Rolls Back Some Changes To Metered Parking

By Joel Malkin
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images Europe

The City of West Palm Beach has tweaked its downtown parking meter situation.

The main change is there is no more 24-7 enforcement.

A number of businesses and people who visit the downtown area had complained about recent changes to downtown parking meters.

Now, different zones are enforced at different times. For instance, Zone A, which includes areas along Clematis Street and The Square (formerly Rosemary Square/CityPlace), will be enforced between 7 a.m. and midnight.

The city says, however, there is still no free parking on Sundays or holidays.

Also, the amount of a ticket for parking meter violators has been reduced from $37.50 to $35.

Tampa, FL
