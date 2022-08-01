'Top Chef' Going Abroad for All-Stars Season 20

Read on popculture.com
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 on Disney+: Everything to Know About the New Episodes
Hitting the dance floor — on a different platform. Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars will premiere in fall 2022 on Disney+ after more than a decade on ABC. “The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing with the Stars […]
Popculture
Wildly Popular CBS Series Revival Gets Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
A beloved CBS show has officially been revived, and a new reboot trailer has been revealed. The Kids in the Hall, an iconic sketch comedy series that ran on the network from 1993 to 1995, is back and making its grand return on Amazon Prime Video. The hit series will debut on the streamer on May 13, and eager fans can check out the first trailer below.
Popculture
'Ghosts' Cast Cut up in Hilarious Blooper Reel Ahead of CBS Sitcom's Season 2
The smash hit sitcom Ghosts is known for making us laugh every Thursday on CBS, but it also makes the beloved cast get in stitches while filming. The record-breaking freshman series Ghosts took center stage during the first day of San Diego Comic-Con last month with members of the cast and crew spilling secrets about the hit new CBS comedy. The panel included a screening of a hilarious bloopers reel, which was also shared on Twitter for those not in San Diego.
tvinsider.com
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sets Season 31 Premiere Date on Disney+
The hit competition show may now be streaming but we’ll still be back in the ballroom in September on Mondays. Disney+ announced as part of its virtual Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour that Dancing With the Stars Season 31 will premiere on Monday, September 19. The dance competition series aired on Mondays on ABC, but it was picked up for Seasons 31 and 32 by Disney+ in April. It will be the first live series to debut on the streaming service.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Popculture
Selena Gomez Shares How 'Real Stomachs' Are 'Coming the F— Back' in Spirited Video
Selena Gomez wants fans to know that every body is a vacation body. During a recent getaway, the Only Murders In the Building star, who celebrated her 30th birthday last week, declared that "real stomachs" are back in style as she lip-synced a body-positive message originally shared by Tasha K.
‘Days of Our Lives’ Makes Surprising Move to Peacock
'Days of Our Lives' will say goodbye to NBC and hello to Peacock with its upcoming move this fall.
tvinsider.com
‘America’s Got Talent’ Reveals the 54 Acts Set to Perform on Live Shows
The new supersized format of America’s Got Talent means more acts than ever before are set to compete for the $1 million prize when the show returns to the Pasadena Civic Center for six weeks of live shows starting Tuesday, August 9 on NBC. In a series first, there...
‘Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’ Cast: The Newcomers and Fan-Favorites From Seasons 1 and 2
The 'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem' cast introduced new characters and brought back some fan-favorites. Here's who showed up in seasons 1 and 2.
People
Jodie Sweetin's Daughters Served as Her Bridesmaids at Wedding to Mescal Wasilewski: Photos
Jodie Sweetin's daughters played a big role in her special day. The Full House star, 40, married longtime love, Mescal Wasilewski, on July 30 in Malibu, California. Daughters Beatrix Sweetin-Coyle, 11, and Zoie Herpin, 14, stood beside her as she and Wasilewski exchanged personalized vows and rings. "They're so excited...
Popculture
'Ghosts' Cast Want to See 'Good Place' Star Appear on Season 2 of CBS Sitcom
The cast of CBS's new hit sitcom Ghosts has some ideas about who they'd like to see join the show in Season 2, and the name of a Good Place alum recently came up. During a recent interview with Collider, Ghosts actor Brandon Scott Jones (Captain Isaac Higgintoot) was asked who his "ghost-seeing confidant" is — or rather, the person who would believe him if he claimed to have seen a ghost. "I'm gonna say... my pal D'Arcy... She would be the most game," he replied, referring to his best friend and former The Good Place actress D'Arcy Carden.
Popculture
'Batgirl': Leslie Grace Breaks Silence on Movie's Cancellation
Leslie Grace, the star of Warner Bros.' now-canceled Batgirl movie, has spoken out following the studio's decision not to release the film on any platform. Just a day after multiple outlets confirmed that the DC Comics film, which was directed by Bad Boys For Life team Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, would no longer make it to any screen, Grace addressed the abrupt cancellation on social media, sharing how proud she was of the movie and all of those involved in making it.
Popculture
Soap Opera Veteran Actor Joining 'The Young and the Restless' in Mystery Role
Fans of The Young and the Restless will be excited to learn that a veteran soap opera actor is joining the show in a mystery role. According to Deadline, former One Life To Live star Trevor St. John has been cast in the beloved CBS daytime drama. At this time, the details of St. John's role are being kept quiet, but Deadline reported that he will begin taping this month, with his episodes set to air later this fall.
Popculture
HBO Quietly Removes 5 Original Series From Its Platform
The six Warner Bros. movies that disappeared from HBO Max recently are only the tip of the iceberg of removed content from the streaming platform. At least five other shows were recently pulled from HBO Max, and – more troubling – none of them were HBO Max originals. HBO Max confirmed some titles have been removed as Warner Bros. Discovery before HBO Max and Discovery+ are merged into one streaming service.
Popculture
Chrissy Metz Addresses 'This Is Us' Spinoff Speculation (Exclusive)
While it's hard to believe that This Is Us ended its six-season run this past May, fans have come to realize they don't want to watch TV without the Pearson family. With so many taking to social media to express their grief over television's monumental loss, the series finale opened up discussion among fans for a possible spinoff series. But could it ever really come to fruition? Though showrunner Dan Fogelman admitted to Entertainment Tonight that he was "pretty set" on the series finale, Chrissy Metz — who played Kate Pearson — told PopCulture.com exclusively that wherever the creator goes with the show, she'll follow.
Station 19 Makes Series Regulars of 3 Actors Ahead of Season 6 Premiere
Click here to read the full article. Come fall, Station 19 is going to have one crowded firehouse. ABC announced on Tuesday that ahead of the first-responders drama’s Season 6 premiere, Merle Dandridge, Josh Randall and Pat Healy have all been promoted from recurring to series-regular status. Former Greenleaf leading lady Dandridge made her debut on the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff back in Season 5 as Chief Natasha Ross, who has a past, and quite possibly a future, with a recently divorced Sullivan (with whom she did a tour of duty in Iraq). Regular viewers will recall that in the May finale, Maya...
The Equalizer Season 3 is not coming in August 2022
We would love to see Queen Latifah’s Robyn McCall back in action already. That’s sadly not happening. The Equalizer Season 3 isn’t premiering this month. While we would love to say that McCall is back in action, we just knew that wouldn’t be the case this month. Yes, The Equalizer Season 3 is definitely happening, but it won’t premiere in August. That’s pretty standard for all shows on broadcast networks at this point.
Popculture
'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Marries Again After Divorce From TLC Series Nuptials
Jorge Nava has tied the knot once again! The 90 Day Fiancé alum first entered the spotlight with ex-wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko back in Season 4 of the TLC show, eventually divorcing his TV bride. But now, Nava has officially walked the aisle with longtime girlfriend Rhoda Blua in Las Vegas, TMZ reports. Rhoda, who is legally taking Jorge's last name, reportedly married the father of her two children at a Vegas wedding chapel before the two hit the strip for a night of gambling and celebration.
Popculture
'Ghosts' Star Utkarsh Ambudkar Addresses Whether Jay Will See Spirits in Season 2 of CBS Sitcom
Following the events of the Ghosts Season 1 finale which found Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay Arondekar (Utkarsh Ambudkar) falling through to the basement after their front entrance caved in upon welcoming B&B guests, fans are curious if the potential injury sustained by Jay means he too will have the ability to see the Woodstone Mansion ghosts like his wife. After all, the Season 2 teaser shared at San Diego Comic-Con last month hinted at some possibility, though nothing has been confirmed. While chatting with Collider at the show's first panel at the world-famous event on July 21, Ambudkar admitted he sees Jay acquiring such abilities as a "temporary thing" — if it were to ever transpire, that is.
Popculture
Netflix Cancels Another Show After Just 1 Season
First Kill couldn't make it past its first season. Nearly two months after all eight episodes of the young adult lesbian vampire series dropped on the platform in June, Netflix has canceled First Kill after just one season, the streamer opting not to move forward with Season 2. News that a stake had been driven into the series was first confirmed by Deadline Tuesday night.
