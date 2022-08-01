'Top Chef' Going Abroad for All-Stars Season 20

While it's hard to believe that This Is Us ended its six-season run this past May, fans have come to realize they don't want to watch TV without the Pearson family. With so many taking to social media to express their grief over television's monumental loss, the series finale opened up discussion among fans for a possible spinoff series. But could it ever really come to fruition? Though showrunner Dan Fogelman admitted to Entertainment Tonight that he was "pretty set" on the series finale, Chrissy Metz — who played Kate Pearson — told PopCulture.com exclusively that wherever the creator goes with the show, she'll follow.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO