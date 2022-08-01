ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evergreen, CO

Evergreen races on Sunday will benefit Alpine Rescue Team

 4 days ago
EVERGREEN, Colo. — Two races this weekend will not only take runners along a scenic course in Evergreen, but will also support the Alpine Rescue Team, which provides 24/7 search and rescue services free of charge.

The Evergreen Town Race, Alpine Rescue Team's main fundraiser, is celebrating its 42nd anniversary in 2022 with a 5K and 10K course that winds down Upper Bear Creek and finishes at the Evergreen Lake House. With the downhill grade, runners can expect speedy times along the point-to-point course. The fastest 5K road record in the state — 14:07, set by Jason Hubbard — was set at the Evergreen Town Race in 1998, according to race organizers.

These races are the biggest and most important fundraiser for Alpine Rescue Team, according to the team, which is based out of Evergreen. The team has about 100 volunteers who save lives each year in Jefferson, Clear Creek and Gilpin counties. They are one of the busiest rescue teams in the state, typically embarking on more than 120 missions each year, the team said.

The Alpine Rescue Team never charges for a rescue. Funds raised from the Evergreen Town Race will help them with their search and rescue missions, which span from avalanches to lost hikers to vertical rescues.

This is the first time Alpine Rescue Team has been able to hold the race after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Evergreen Town Race welcomes runners of all abilities, as well as racers in wheelchairs, hand cycles, adult strollers, and racers with children in jogging strollers. Dogs that can ride the transportation buses are also welcome.

To register, visit the Evergreen Town Race website here . You can also register at Runners Roost in Golden, Runners Roost in Lakewood, and Boone Mountain Sports in Evergreen. Registration day-of begins at 6:30 a.m.

A bus will shuttle racers to the start line from Evergreen High School for free. The 5K starts at 8 a.m. and costs $35. The 10K starts at 8:45 a.m. and costs $45.

Click here for all race details.

In Colorado, anybody rescued by an all-volunteer search and rescue team will not face charges for their rescue, but they are responsible for medical care by ambulance personnel and medical transport, whether by ambulance or helicopter.

