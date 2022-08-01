ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

Elections 2022: Candidates for Livingston County Board District 2

By Livingston Daily
 4 days ago

On this year's ballot are candidates for the Livingston County Board of Commissioners (9 seats). If you are unsure which county district you vote in, visit the Livingston County website to find more information — including a map of each district.

Whether you choose to vote absentee or in person, get to know the candidates before you vote by reading their responses to key issues facing Livingston County residents.

Here (below) are candidates in their own words.

Meet the candidates

Lisa Wojciechowski (Democrat): No response.

Carol Sue Reader (Republican): No response.

Dave Domas (Republican): No response.

On systemic racism

Lisa Wojciechowski (Democrat): No response.

Carol Sue Reader (Republican): No response.

Dave Domas (Republican): No response.

On the COVID-19 response

Lisa Wojciechowski (Democrat): No response.

Carol Sue Reader (Republican): No response.

Dave Domas (Republican): No response.

On economic stability and inflation

Lisa Wojciechowski (Democrat): No response.

Carol Sue Reader (Republican): No response.

Dave Domas (Republican): No response.

On election security

Lisa Wojciechowski (Democrat): No response.

Carol Sue Reader (Republican): No response.

Dave Domas (Republican): No response.

On public safety

Lisa Wojciechowski (Democrat): No response.

Carol Sue Reader (Republican): No response.

Dave Domas (Republican): No response.

Other issues of import

Lisa Wojciechowski (Democrat): No response.

Carol Sue Reader (Republican): No response.

Dave Domas (Republican): No response.

This story was assembled from email questionnaires managed by Veronica Bolanos. Contact her at VBolanos@gannett.com or 517.267.0460.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Elections 2022: Candidates for Livingston County Board District 2

