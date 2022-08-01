COVID-19: Taylor County adds 156 cases Monday

The Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District reported Monday 156 new cases of COVID-19, 55 of which were confirmed by polymerase chain reaction testing.

Active cases Monday totaled 1,595 (425 PCR tests and 1,170 antigen tests), compared to 1,572 Friday and 1,559 the week previous.

The percentage of COVID-19 inpatients in the 16-county Abilene trauma service area was 3.49% Thursday, compared to 3.54% Wednesday and 3.39% Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services COVID-19 database.

The Abilene trauma service area Thursday had 31 COVID-19 inpatients, one fewer than reported Wednesday. In the previous 24 hours, there were 11 COVID-19 admissions in the area, according to the state database.

Brown County added 128 cases last week

BROWNWOOD – Brown County health officials reported 128 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending Friday, compared to 114 new cases the previous week.

The percentage of county residents aged 6 months and older who are fully vaccinated is 42.13%, compared to 42.08% in the previous report.

The current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County as of Friday were:

Total positive: 12,212

Total negative: 10,588

Cases confirmed by PCR test: 4,993

Cases confirmed by antigen test: 7,219

Deaths: 253

Average age of deceased: 68

Coronavirus by the numbers

Abilene/Taylor County (Monday data): New cases, 156; PCR cases, 13,860; active PCR cases, 425; total antigen probable cases, 24,110; total active antigen cases, 1,170; total PCR recoveries, 13,779; total antigen recoveries, 22,586; Total deaths, 647.

Texas (updated Monday): Total cases, 6,077,113; New cases, 5,660; Hospitalized, 3,452; Fatalities, 87,756; New fatalities, 3; Total tests, 69,112,298.

Big Country estimated new daily confirmed cases (Friday, as tracked by the state): Brown, 4; Callahan, 1; Coke, 0; Coleman, 9; Comanche, 0; Eastland, 2; Erath, 8; Fisher, 5; Haskell, 3; Howard, 1; Jones, 4; Kent, 0; Knox, 0; Mitchell, 5; Nolan, 9; Runnels, 3; Scurry, 9; Shackelford, 0; Stephens, 0; Stonewall, 0; and Throckmorton, 0.

Sources: City of Abilene, Texas Department of State Health Services (counts PCR cases only) San Angelo Standard-Times

SELECT PRISONS (Friday update)

Daniel (Snyder): Staff cases – active, 0; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Havins (Brownwood): Staff cases – active, 1; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Middleton (Abilene): Staff cases – active, 10; Inmate cases – active, 4, medical isolation, 4.

Robertson (Abilene): Staff cases – active, 10; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Sayle (Breckenridge): Staff cases – active, 2; Inmate cases – active, 6, medical isolation, 6.

Wallace (Colorado City): Staff cases – active, 4; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Source: Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 website.

