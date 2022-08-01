ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, TX

COVID-19: Taylor County adds 156 cases Monday

By Staff report
The Abilene Reporter-News
 4 days ago

The Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District reported Monday 156 new cases of COVID-19, 55 of which were confirmed by polymerase chain reaction testing.

Active cases Monday totaled 1,595 (425 PCR tests and 1,170 antigen tests), compared to 1,572 Friday and 1,559 the week previous.

The percentage of COVID-19 inpatients in the 16-county Abilene trauma service area was 3.49% Thursday, compared to 3.54% Wednesday and 3.39% Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services COVID-19 database.

The Abilene trauma service area Thursday had 31 COVID-19 inpatients, one fewer than reported Wednesday. In the previous 24 hours, there were 11 COVID-19 admissions in the area, according to the state database.

Brown County added 128 cases last week

BROWNWOOD – Brown County health officials reported 128 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending Friday, compared to 114 new cases the previous week.

The percentage of county residents aged 6 months and older who are fully vaccinated is 42.13%, compared to 42.08% in the previous report.

The current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County as of Friday were:

  • Total positive: 12,212
  • Total negative: 10,588
  • Cases confirmed by PCR test: 4,993
  • Cases confirmed by antigen test: 7,219
  • Deaths: 253
  • Average age of deceased: 68

Coronavirus by the numbers

Abilene/Taylor County (Monday data): New cases, 156; PCR cases, 13,860; active PCR cases, 425; total antigen probable cases, 24,110; total active antigen cases, 1,170; total PCR recoveries, 13,779; total antigen recoveries, 22,586; Total deaths, 647.

Texas (updated Monday): Total cases, 6,077,113; New cases, 5,660; Hospitalized, 3,452; Fatalities, 87,756; New fatalities, 3; Total tests, 69,112,298.

Big Country estimated new daily confirmed cases (Friday, as tracked by the state): Brown, 4; Callahan, 1; Coke, 0; Coleman, 9; Comanche, 0; Eastland, 2; Erath, 8; Fisher, 5; Haskell, 3; Howard, 1; Jones, 4; Kent, 0; Knox, 0; Mitchell, 5; Nolan, 9; Runnels, 3; Scurry, 9; Shackelford, 0; Stephens, 0; Stonewall, 0; and Throckmorton, 0.

Sources: City of Abilene, Texas Department of State Health Services (counts PCR cases only) San Angelo Standard-Times

SELECT PRISONS (Friday update)

Daniel (Snyder): Staff cases – active, 0; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Havins (Brownwood): Staff cases – active, 1; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Middleton (Abilene): Staff cases – active, 10; Inmate cases – active, 4, medical isolation, 4.

Robertson (Abilene): Staff cases – active, 10; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Sayle (Breckenridge): Staff cases – active, 2; Inmate cases – active, 6, medical isolation, 6.

Wallace (Colorado City): Staff cases – active, 4; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Source: Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 website.

More: COVID-19: Hendrick raises safety dial to 'Level 4: Severe'; Taylor County adds one death

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: COVID-19: Taylor County adds 156 cases Monday

Comments / 0

BigCountryHomepage

City of Sweetwater to start 2022 Seal Coat Project

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Sweetwater is beginning their 2022 Seal Coat Project. Intersections in the following neighborhoods will be blocked off throughout the course of this project, beginning at the top of the list and working on down: Texas Department of Transportation officials say seal coat is, “a layer of sprayed-on asphalt, […]
SWEETWATER, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Grand Jury List: 13/15 cases involving drugs in Taylor County were for meth

Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, August 4. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law. Heather Lynn Wells – Possession of Methamphetamine  Crystal Crawford – Possession of Methamphetamine  Colten West – Assault Family Violence  Colten West […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Local COVID Cases Increase Again

In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 189 positive COVID-19 test results. There were 128 last week. Of the 189 positives this week, 25 were PCR, and 164 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 83 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Multiple incidents of counterfeit money reported in Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1200 block of Yeomans Road – Criminal MischiefTwo victims reported damage to their vehicle during […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Coleman man ejected, killed in Brown County crash

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Coleman man was ejected and killed during a crash in Brown County Friday evening. Jesse Joe Guerrero, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on FM 585 3 miles northwest of Bangs just before 9:30 p.m., according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. […]
BROWN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Suspect accused of assaulting elderly Abilene man with baseball bat

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  7000 block of Springwater – Burglary of HabitationA man reported a vacuum valued at $77 […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

PLEASE HELP: Abilene police need to identify downtown vandal

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a vandal. The suspect was caught on surveillance video “tagging” a downtown building with graffiti recently. Anyone with information on this suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers. All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward! […]
ABILENE, TX
