Road Painting Starts on West Franklin, East Main Streets After Repaving

Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identifiedCheryl E PrestonRaleigh, NC
The 5:00 News – Water Filter Delay for Pittsboro, World University Games in Chapel Hill and More
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the 5:00 News, including a delay to Pittsboro’s new water filter system, the World University Games eyeing Chapel Hill, and more.
Orange County Adjusts, Scales Back COVID Testing Schedule
The Orange County Health Department announced its new hours of operation for drive-thru and walk-in COVID-19 testing in Hillsborough and Chapel Hill. The updated hours went into effect at the beginning of August. The health department continues to scale back its offerings as at-home COVID-19 tests become more and more...
Conversations with the Mayors: Social Districts, National Night Out and The University Games
Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, August 4. She discussed Chapel Hill’s role in a bid to host the University Games, the potential for social districts around town, the return of students to UNC and more. This is an edited transcript. Listen to the full interview here.
Chapel Hill Library Joins 2022 Early Voting Locations in Orange County
Election Day is just more than three months away and the Orange County Board of Elections recently approved the local early voting sites for the midterm cycle. The five-member board unanimously voted to add the Chapel Hill Public Library as its sixth early voting location during a meeting on Tuesday. Previous early voting locations of Orange Works at Hillsborough Commons, the Carrboro Town Hall Complex, the Chapel of the Cross in Chapel Hill, Seymour Senior Center in Chapel Hill and Efland Ruritan Club were also approved.
Hillsborough and Carrboro Win Resident Satisfaction Awards
The Towns of Hillsborough and Carrboro have been recognized for outstanding resident satisfaction. The two towns were among 18 communities nationwide which received the ETC Institute’s “Leading the Way” Award. The award “was created to recognize local governments for outstanding achievement in the delivery of services to residents,” and has been given out annually since 1999.
Carrboro: Resident Satisfaction Award, Carrboro Music Festival, and More
Carrboro Mayor Damon Seils visited with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Friday, August 5. He discussed Carrboro’s recent national resident satisfaction award, the upcoming Carrboro Music Festival, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Pittsboro in Final Stage of Activating New Filter at Water Treatment Plant
As water quality continues to be a top issue in Pittsboro, the town’s Public Information Officer Colby Sawyer spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, August 2. He discussed the town’s new Granulated Active Carbon filtration system at its treatment plant, which is set to go online Friday. The following is an edited transcript of their conversation. Listen to the full interview here.
Chapel Hill: University Games, Social Districts, and UNC Students Return
Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, August 4. She discussed Chapel Hill’s bid to host the University Games, Social Districts, the return of students to UNC, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
The Morning News: Early Voting, University Games, Davie Shrine
In today’s news: Orange County adds a new early voting site, the World University Games consider the Triangle, and Ava Pukatch finds a shrine.
Down on Copperline: Jazz at RambleRill Farm
Good venues for jazz music aren’t easy to find, which makes news of the ambitious new “Jazz at RambleRill Farm” series welcome indeed. The initial 2022 series will run to three shows beginning in late August, and the schedule is as follows:. Saturday, Aug. 27 – Lenny...
Hillsborough Hosting Second Annual Walk Fairview Day
The second annual Walk Fairview Day will take place in Hillsborough on Saturday. The event is described as a “neighborhood walk and pop-up demonstration,” aimed at increasing safety around Hillsborough’s Fairview neighborhood. Youth interns from the Fairview area have been working in conjunction with the UNC Center...
Orange County Launches ‘Recycling Star’ Raffle to Educate, Reward Residents
Orange County residents may have noticed some new stickers on their blue curbside recycling bins as part of the Solid Waste Management department’s new Recycling Star. The initiative aims to educate people on what can be recycled — with some extra incentives for those who do it best.
This Just In: They’re So Young
This Just In – time waits for no one. The students will be back soon, and I swear, this time they’re going to be in diapers. They get younger every year. I arrived in Chapel Hill at the end of September of 1978. It was after the arrival of that year’s students, but I fit right in with them as I was 20 years and one month old. When I met people and told them I had just come to town, they asked again and again if I had come here to go to school. No, no, I said. I was here because my husband’s job at Blue Cross had brought us here. Perhaps I should have said “Not yet.”
Viewpoints: How Doctors Gave Rise to a Basketball Dynasty
“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
UNC Hospitals Earns Four-Star Overall Quality Rating
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services awarded UNC Hospitals four stars in its Overall Quality Ratings for 2022, the UNC Health system announced earlier this week. The 2022 ratings mark an improvement for the Chapel Hill hospital and lynchpins of the statewide health system, which had previously earned three-star ratings since CMS began using the metric in 2015.
Chansky’s Notebook: A Shared Miracle
Stephanie Pace deserves some kind of MVP award. When Pace’s documentary on the 1957 Tar Heels came out in January, reviews said she had been working on the film for seven years. It seemed more like 17, based on all the talks we had about where the project was going and how she planned to pay for it.
UNC Women’s Basketball Releases 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule
The UNC women’s basketball team released the non-conference portion of its 2022-23 regular season schedule Wednesday afternoon. The schedule includes three true road games and several Power 5 opponents. The season begins with three straight home games in Carmichael Arena, the first being a date with Jackson State on...
