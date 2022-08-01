ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, WI

Suspect in fatal mass stabbing on Wisconsin river identified, charged with homicide

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hw3m0_0h0lmil800
Suspect in fatal mass stabbing attack on Wisconsin river identified, charged A 52-year-old Minnesota man is facing a host of charges in a mass stabbing that killed a 17-year-old boy and wounded four others on Wisconsin’s Apple River on Saturday afternoon.

SOMERSET, Wis. — A 52-year-old Minnesota man is facing a host of charges in connection with a mass stabbing that killed a 17-year-old boy and wounded four others on Wisconsin’s Apple River on Saturday afternoon.

St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson identified the suspect as Nicolae Miu from Prior Lake, Minnesota, WISN-TV reported.

According to WCCO-TV, Miu was charged Monday afternoon with first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted first-degree homicide.

The five victims, who range in age from 17 to 24, hailed from Wisconsin and Minnesota and all sustained stab wounds to their chests and torsos. A representative from Stillwater High School confirmed Sunday that the 17-year-old boy killed was a student at the Minnesota school, the TV station reported.

Knudson told WISN that investigators are working to establish a motive for the mass attack and to determine if the victims and suspect knew each other because two different tubing groups comprised of about 20 people were involved.

“We don’t know yet who was connected to who, who knew each other or what precipitated it,” the sheriff said.

According to the TV station, the stabbings occurred on a tricky section of the river near the town of Somerset, Wisconsin, which is about 35 miles east of Minneapolis. Miu was arrested about an hour and a half later while exiting the river downstream.

Two of the other victims were airlifted to an area hospital, while two others were taken by ambulance. The sheriff’s office identified three of the four surviving victims as a 22-year-old man from Luck, Wisconsin; a 22-year-old man from Elk River, Minnesota; and a 24-year-old woman from Burnsville, Minnesota, WISN reported.

Miu was described in Monday’s hearing as an engineer who designs cooling systems, and his attorney classified Saturday’s incident as a “chance encounter.” His bail was set at $1 million, twice the amount requested by prosecutors, WCCO reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Louisiana man arrested for possession of sharks and meth

HOUMA, La. — A man is facing charges in Louisiana after investigators said they found him with an illegal number of sharks, as well as drugs. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said in a news release that agents arrested Anouda Lirette on charges of possession of suspected methamphetamine, exceeding the possession limit of sharks, possession of an undersized shark, and intentional concealment of wildlife.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Croix County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Somerset, WI
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Prior Lake, MN
County
Saint Croix County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Luck, WI
Luck, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Apple Valley, MN
Prior Lake, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Burnsville, MN
Elk River, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Burnsville, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Elk River, MN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

SUV barrels through Native American parade; 15 injured

A New Mexico man who was driving drunk without a valid license barreled through a parade that celebrates Native American culture in the western part of the state, injuring at least 15 people, officials said Friday. Jeff Irving, 33, was arrested late Thursday and faces charges that include aggravated driving...
ACCIDENTS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Georgia woman pleads guilty to stealing nearly $127K in eyeglasses

ATLANTA — A Georgia woman pleaded guilty to a fraudulent online scheme that netted her nearly $127,000 in stolen eyeglasses, prosecutors said Thursday. Rachelle Leigh Parker, 39, of Brooks, pleaded guilty to one count of theft by taking, according to a news release from the Georgia Attorney General’s Office. She was sentenced to a 10-year term by a Fayette County Superior Court judge, including a year to be served in jail and nine years on probation, WSB-TV reported. Parker also was ordered to pay $50,000 in restitution to retailer Warby Parker, according to the television station.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin River#Murder#Mass Stabbing#Violent Crime#Wisn Tv#Wcco Tv#Wcco#Stillwater High School
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski killed in car crash

Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., was among the victims of a car crash Wednesday afternoon in northern Indiana. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., issued a statement confirming the death, writing, "Dean Swihart, Jackie's husband, was just informed by the Elkhart County Sheriff's office that Jackie was killed in a car accident this afternoon. She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers. We have no further comment at this time."
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Illinois gets a foot of rain, the U.S.’s third 1,000-year rain in one week

The United States saw its third 1-in-1,000-year rain in a week on Monday night and Tuesday morning, as southern Illinois was drenched by 8 to 12 inches of rain in 12 hours. An area just south of Newton, Ill., recorded 14 inches of rainfall in just 12 hours, according to the National Weather Service. Thunderstorms brought damaging winds and heavy rainfall through midafternoon on Tuesday.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

GOP Rep who voted to impeach advances in Washington primary

OLYMPIA, Wash. — (AP) — Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse, who voted to impeach Donald Trump, advanced Friday to the general election following days of vote counts in Washington state's primary, but fellow Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler saw her advantage against an opponent endorsed by Trump rapidly shrink to within recount territory with thousands of votes left to count.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
110K+
Followers
117K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy