Public Safety

Greater Manchester Police special constable, 25, appears in court charged with rape

By Catrin Picton For Mailonline
 4 days ago

A special constable has appeared in court today accused of rape.

Daniel Carson, 25 appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court and until recently, served with the Greater Manchester Police.

The alleged rape happened on Boxing Day, 2019 but he was not charged until July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pne7G_0h0lmNPz00
Daniel Carson, 25 appeared in court today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FSuZx_0h0lmNPz00
Greater Manchester Police said Mr Carson has been suspended from duty

Greater Manchester Police said that Mr Carson has been suspended from duty.

Mr Carson had been based within the Rochdale division of Greater Manchester Police since 2019.

Magistrates sent the case to Minshull Street Crown Court, in Manchester, where he will appear on September 5.

Further misconduct proceedings will recommence once his criminal proceedings are over.

#Rape#Manchester#Special Constable#Boxing Day#Violent Crime#Rochdale
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

