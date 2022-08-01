School threats reported at El Paso ISD schools on first day of school

Read on kfoxtv.com
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | Clareifi
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Brown Middle School was on lockout after report of subject with a gun call
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Independent School District officials say a lockout has been lifted at the school, and reports of an incident of a subject with a gun had nothing to do with the school. El Paso Police say the school was on lockdown due to a subject...
El Paso police cracks down on drivers in school zones, ramps up patrol
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso police are cracking down on people breaking the law in school zones since class is back in session. “Parents tend to worry a lot when coming back to school, one thing that we want to do as the El Paso Police Department, the traffic unit, is to reassure parents that the roadways are safe for them by amping up our traffic enforcement, El Paso police officer Joseph Perez said.
El Paso United provides comfort for students, teachers returning to school
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso United Family Resiliency Center is providing students and teachers comfort as they return to school. The El Paso United Family reminds the community that services continue for the community so students, parents, and the school staff can feel safe and return with the same warmth, enthusiasm, and compassion they bring to the start of any school year.
Brown Middle School 'lockout' lifted after report of armed person
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A "lock out" at Brown Middle School in west El Paso was lifted shortly after police said it had been placed on "lockdown" Friday afternoon. At 3:16 p.m., the El Paso Police Department stated, "Brown Middle School was currently on lock down due to a subject with a gun call in the area. PD is assisting EPISD clearing the school as a precaution only. No threats have been made to the school."
Texas Parents Terrified After School Loses Track of Child on Bus
Two texas parents were faced with a very terrifying situation. Cecilia Gomez, the mother of a 7-year-old El Paso girl Mia, sent her daughter to school on the bus for the first time. A technical problem happened that morning and bus numbers changed, so Gomez informed her daughter about the change and instructed her to take a new bus number for her ride home.
El Paso Harmony Public School teachers receive pay increase
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Harmony Public Schools teachers in El Paso will be receiving an increase in base salary this school year, following a weekend vote by the Harmony Public Schools executive board. The board on Saturday voted unanimously to provide a $1,000 pay increase for all...
7-year-old El Paso girl dropped off at wrong bus stop, found hours later; parents want answers
EL PASO, Texas – The parents of a 7-year-old girl are speaking out after they say their daughter was dropped off at the wrong bus stop, waiting for hours until her parents found her. On Tuesday, the girl was going to take the bus after school for the first time, according to her parents. The The post 7-year-old El Paso girl dropped off at wrong bus stop, found hours later; parents want answers appeared first on KVIA.
Aug. 3 El Paso mass shooting taught to Burges High School students on third anniversary
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Wednesday marked the third anniversary of the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting that resulted in the death of 23 El Pasoans. Burges High School spent part of the day teaching students about the heartbreaking events that took place at the Cielo Vista Walmart that day.
El Paso County Sheriff's Office extends fan drive to help residents stay cool
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to donate new or used fans for their fan drive. Donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters, 3850 Justice Dr. Deputies...
El Paso News
Jefferson High School unveils state-of-the-art campus
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District celebrated the completion of its new three-story Jefferson High School this Friday morning. The new state-of-the-art facility replaces the 100-year-old red-brick building that served as the original site for Burleson School and later as Jefferson High School. Students were officially welcomed into the new school on August 1.
Some El Paso school districts not following state mandated lockdown drill requirements
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Each school district and open-enrollment charter school in Texas is required to conduct lockdown drills throughout the school year, but it appears some schools in El Paso did not meet that requirement for the 2021-2022 school year. The Texas Education Code designates the number...
Supervisor at downtown jail fired after being arrested for indecency with a child
UPDATE: According to documents obtained by ABC-7, a 12-year-old girl told a counselor she had been abused by SGT. Lorenzo Morales, when she was six years old. The girl claims Morales touched her in her private area. Morales told investigators he never touched the victim in a sexual manner. The...
Who is impersonating the family of a Walmart massacre victim?
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A recent e-mail sent to El Paso media brings up questions about who is posing as a family member of Alexander Gerhard Hoffman, one of the victims of the August 3 Walmart shooting, and for what purpose. It began on August 3, 2022, when former Assistant District Attorney Amanda Enriquez, […]
Police respond report of armed person in south-central neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Authorities responded to a subject disturbance with a weapon in a south-central El Paso neighborhood Thursday. The incident was reported around 11 a.m. in the 3700 block of Pera Avenue at an apartment complex near Zavala Elementary School. Police responded to the initial report,...
Gadsden ISD partners with Anthony Police Department to provide school resource officers
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14) — Gadsden Independent School District Superintendent Travis Dempsey announced Thursday that the district is partnering with the Anthony, New Mexico Police Department to bring in more school resource officers. “We had a conversation with Anthony PD, will start working on that. Literally, they got the...
Cherry Hill and Other Popular Hangout Spots for High Schoolers in El Paso
With El Pasoans heading back to school, this was a good time to look back at the popular hangout spots many loved to go to when they were in school. We all had particular hangouts where, as teenagers, we were able to gather and socialize without having adults breathing down our backs! For me, it was a place dubbed "the wall" and I only went once or twice because I wasn't that cool in high school.
El Paso ISD transitions back to application requirement for free, reduced-price meals
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students. Those funds are not authorized to continue for the 2022-2023 school year. As a result, El Paso ISD Food and Nutrition Services must return to charging for...
Las Cruces police responds to 5 officer involved shootings this year; 2 of them deadly
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Police Department has seen five officer-involved shootings this year. That number has matched all officer-involved shootings that happened last year. Las Cruces Police Chief Miguel Dominguez said there's been an increase in assaults on officers that has the police department alarmed. "Our...
SISD Superintendent addresses concerns of capacity issues within the district
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — While two of El Paso's biggest school districts consolidate, that is not the case with the Socorro Independent School District. SISD is facing capacity issues at several campuses. Several parents reached out to KFOX14 regarding capacity issues at Sgt. Jose F. Carrasco Elementary. Saying...
Upper Valley residents concerned about pursuits in their area that result in crashes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Residents in the Upper Valley have mixed reactions regarding the pursuits that have occurred in their neighborhood to date this year. So far this year there have been three pursuits that begin in the Upper Valley involving undocumented migrants that have led to car crashes.
