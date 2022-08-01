Monkeypox is in Kansas. What happens if it strikes Abilene?

Read on www.abilene-rc.com
CDC updates Kansas counties at high risk of coronavirus
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An upsurge in coronavirus cases means a face mask recommendation for some more Kansas counties. However, some other counties are doing better and have dropped off the mask recommendation list. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that 41 Kansas counties are at high risk of community-level coronavirus transmission. […]
221 hospitalized with COVID in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — More Kansans are hospitalized with suspected COVID-19 this week. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 221 people are currently hospitalized with it. That is 11 more than last week. 205 patients are adults (one fewer than last week) 16 patients are children (12 more than last week) 30 […]
KAKE TV
Wichita parents hope popular back-to-school tax-free weekend comes to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's back-to-school season for parents like Trey Johnson. But with four kids, it's one of the hardest times of the year for him. "I spend probably like, at least prolly like twelve hundred on just clothes," said Johnson. When you add in school supplies, fees, and...
lawrencekstimes.com
8 Kansas residents have been charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Here are their names
Kansans charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol include alleged members of the Proud Boys, a Topeka City Council candidate and others who’ve since expressed regret for their actions. One year after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol, 64% of Americans...
wibwnewsnow.com
Kansas: More Bang For The Buck In Rentals
Renters are feeling the pain of the housing crisis, with record-breaking rental prices making it more difficult than ever to save for a home. But which metro areas will break the bank on your next move?. With median U.S. rent recently surpassing $2,000 a month, the lawn care website Lawn...
NWOSU Says Campus Police Chief Is 'No Longer' Employed After Arrest In Kansas
Northwestern Oklahoma State University officials said its police chief is no longer employed at the school following an arrest in Kansas. According to WIBW in Topeka, Kansas, John Caviness was arrested Sunday in Wabaunsee County on child abuse, resisting arrest, aggravated battery and battery complaints. The station said Caviness was...
Community reacts to Kansas voters striking down Amendment 2
Many in the community and nationally are reacting to voters striking down Amendment 2 in Kansas Tuesday night
Kansas voters send clear message by rejecting ‘Value Them Both’ amendment
The margin between yes and no on the "Value Them Both" amendment on abortion in Kansas was nearly 20 percentage points after the primary.
High-profile Kansas trial hinges on ‘jealousy, rage and obsession’ — without physical evidence
TOPEKA — A Shawnee County prosecutor on Friday told jurors to forget about science as he laid out the circumstantial evidence connecting Dana Chandler to the 20-year-old killings of her ex-husband and his fiancee. All of the physical evidence in the case, including DNA collected from the crime scene, excludes Chandler, the defense countered. Chandler is […] The post High-profile Kansas trial hinges on ‘jealousy, rage and obsession’ — without physical evidence appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Via Christi recognized as a “top performer”
WICHITA, Kans. — A regional hospital is recognized for being one of the best in the country, based on a U.S. News and World Report. The report has named Ascension Via Christi St. Francis as a Best Regional Hospital for2022-2023, the only Wichita hospital and one of a dozen Ascension hospitals nationwide to make the […]
KDHE updates blue-green algae advisories for Kansas lakes
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — One Kansas lake was lowered from warning status to watch status, and one was lifted from watch status on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory on Thursday. Marion Reservoir in Marion County was lowered on Aug. 4. Milford Lake Zone A, Dickinson and Geary Counties was […]
Legacy Kansas open by reservation only
The Brookville Hotel closed its doors in March 2020 after opening in the 1870s. In February 2021, Munsons’ Prime Steak House of Junction City burned to the ground. Owners of the steakhouse and Munson Angus Farms of Geary County Chuck and Deanna Munson, weren’t ready to leave the restaurant business and so they expressed interest in buying and reopening the Brookville Hotel.
KAKE TV
Roofers in Kansas mistakenly take roof of the wrong house, then leave
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (CNN/KAKE) - Roofers in Kansas tore the roof off the wrong house this week, leaving the homeowner scrambling for help. The owner, Steven Kornspan, rushed to the Overland Park home Monday morning after his renters heard banging. When he got there, his roof was mostly just a wooden frame.
Corn, heat, dogs help Missouri deputies capture wanted Iowa felon
Deputies in Nodaway County apprehended a wanted Iowa felon hiding in Hopkins, Missouri, after a chase that ended near a corn field.
Pair of Kansas reps involved in legal issues fail to advance in primary
A pair of Kansas representatives from around the Kansas City area who have navigated legal issues failed to advance in their party primaries Tuesday night.
12 KS lawmakers plan to close text messaging 'loophole' for ballot initiatives
Twelve Kansas lawmakers say they will work to close a loophole in state law that does not require campaign text messages for ballot initiatives to disclose who sent them.
Experts believe Amendment 2 results will impact November elections
Political experts and activists believe election results in Kansas will set the tone for a the rest of the country, or at least influence states as they make the own stances on abortion.
Liberal First
Governor Kelly joins USDA undersecretary to announce Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement
Helping food-insecure people get food remains a priority, and recently, some action from the State of Kansas was announced to help with just that. Monday, Governor Laura Kelly was joined by U.S. Department of Agriculture Undersecretary Jenny Moffitt and Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam at Just Food food bank in Lawrence to announce a new program that will purchase and distribute locally grown, produced, and processed food to food insecure Kansans.
WIBW
Member suspended for sending ‘disinformation’ text regarding Kansas abortion amendment
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The unknown person who sent a confusing text message encouraging voters to vote “Yes” has been suspended from the social media platform Twilio. “I can confirm that this number was suspended late yesterday, disabling their ability to continue sending text messages,” said spokesperson Cris Paden. “Twilio’s Terms of Service and Acceptable Use Policy (AUP) make clear what we expect from our customers. Based on this activity, we determined the account was in violation of our AUP, specifically prohibiting the spread of disinformation.”
KCTV 5
Teacher shortages spurring 4-day weeks, hefty sign-on bonuses
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - The nationwide teacher shortage is forcing school districts in Kansas and Missouri to make some big changes, including 4-day weeks for some and hefty sign-on bonuses for new employees. The Missouri Department of Education and Secondary Education says there were more than 3,000 in-state teaching...
