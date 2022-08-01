Read on www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Crews Battling Large Wildfire in Whitman County Near Central Ferry
DUSTY - Firefighters from every volunteer fire department in Whitman County have been called to a large wildfire burning south of the community of Hay. The blaze started around 4:00 on Thursday afternoon. Whitman County Emergency Manager Bill Tensfeld reports that the fire is burning out of control and has grown to a couple thousand acres and is moving east. The blaze is burning in the canyons along the north side of the Snake River near Riparia. The fire is approaching Central Ferry on the Snake and State Route 127.
Post Register
Several agencies looking at Dworshak Dam death
LEWISTON — The Army Corps of Engineers now says there are multiple investigations into the June workplace death of a 54-year-old Orofino man at Dworshak Dam. Eric Engle, an Army veteran and employee of the Corps, died of carbon monoxide poisoning on June 29 while operating a gas-powered pressure washer in a tunnel at the dam. The Corps said this week Engle’s death has prompted five separate investigations.
spokanepublicradio.org
New wildfires break out in eastern Washington
Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
Idaho County Deputy Camron Killmar Among Six Idahoans to Receive Idaho Medal of Honor Later this Month
BOISE - During a ceremony scheduled to be held later this month in Boise, six Idahoans will be awarded the Idaho Medal of Honor. The recipients are all law enforcement officers selected for performing with exceptional courage and bravery while protecting the public. Deputy Camron Killmar with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office will be among the six recipients.
KHQ Right Now
Idaho animal shelter, Nez Perce Sheriff's Office sieze another 12 great danes from puppy mill
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho - A dozen more great danes have been recovered from the same location following a Nez Perce County Sheriff Office search warrant. Concerned citizens reportedly tipped the IARN off about the additional dogs. The total count has risen to 25 great danes after the siezure. "Yes,...
North Idaho wildfire scorches over 70 acres
A fire that started in a barn Sunday night burned 76 acres of the Lewiston Hill and was considered 100 percent contained Wednesday afternoon, according to the Idaho Department of Lands. What is being called the Hatwai Fire started in some hay in a barn along 38th Street North, then spread to the hillside at about 11 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office. Crews from Nez Perce County Fire, Nez Perce Tribe Fire Management and the Idaho...
pullmanradio.com
Convicted Pullman Drug Dealer Robert Ensley Wanted On Arrest Warrant After Failing To Return To Jail Following Pre-Sentence Furlough
UPDATE: Ensley turned himself in Thursday afternoon. An arrest warrant has been issued for a 37 year old Pullman man who failed to return to jail after pleading guilty to a felony narcotics charge. Robert Ensley recently entered an Alford guilty plea to possession of heroin with intent to deliver...
2022 Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter Doggie Swim at the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center
CLARKSTON - The 2022 Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter Doggie Swim at the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center will be held Sunday, August 21 from noon to 2:00pm. It's sure to be a SPLASHING good time! $5 suggested donation fee per dog (humans free). Dogs are required to bring their owners. Aquatic...
FOX 28 Spokane
Lewiston family loses everything in house fire
LEWISTON, Idaho – A Lewiston family lost everything in a tragic fire that burned down their multi-generational house. It happened just off of Tammany Creek Road south of Lewiston. The fire broke out Tuesday evening around 5:30 p.m. and engulfed the 6,900 square foot house within a matter of...
Woman Facing 12 Counts of Animal Cruelty After 12 More Great Danes are Rescued from Lewiston Residence, Bringing Total to 25
On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant 1963 Tammany Creek Road in Lewiston that was done as part of an animal hoarding case investigation. The warrant was executed after the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office, along with the Idaho Animal Rescue Network,...
No License Plate Leads to Meth Arrest in Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE - At around 7:00 p.m. Monday, while on routine patrol, an Idaho County deputy stopped a vehicle for having no license plates. After contact with the driver, it was determined his driving privileges were suspended. During a search methamphetamine was found. 26-year-old Darrin Miller, of Nezperce, was arrested for...
KLEWTV
Wildfire ignites off Tammany Creek Road
Update as of 8:30 p.m. - According to a Facebook post by Nez Perce County Emergency Management, Lapwai Fire was the Incident Command on tonight's fire. It started at an outbuilding that spread as a wildfire. The fire did destroy one home along Tammany Creek Road, according to the post.
Post Register
Lewiston man charged with stalking after repeatedly sending texts threatening murder
A Lewiston man has been arrested and charged with first-degree stalking after he reportedly sent multiple text messages to a woman, threatening to kill her roommate. The victim reportedly already had a civil protection order against Van Dakota Atkins, 40, when she received the text messages.
ncwlife.com
Walla Walla man dies tubing on Wenatchee River
A Walla Walla man is dead after a weekend tubing accident on the Wenatchee River. John D. Keithley, 60, became separated from his innertube on Saturday, while floating with a group of friends and family near the Dryden dam. Authorities said Keithley was not wearing a personal flotation device. His...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Sockeye salmon return to Idaho at near-record levels
Sockeye salmon are having a banner year as they make their way to high mountain streams in Idaho, posting one of their highest returns on record so far. As of Aug. 4, nearly 2,070 sockeye passed through Lower Granite Dam, about 30 miles west of Lewiston. That’s nearly three times...
kpq.com
Walla Walla Man Drowns in Wenatchee River Near Dryden Dam
A family from Walla Walla suffered a tragedy when one of their members drowned in the Wenatchee River on July 30. A man in his 60s was inner tubing with his wife and friends when they hit rough water. The group was floating near the Dryden dam when the man...
Missing Person: 71-Year-Old Randy Jackson
KAMIAH, ID - Family members are searching for 71-year-old Randy Jackson, of Kamiah. The family says he was last seen in the Lewiston area on Saturday, July 30 and was driving a green 1995 GMC Suburban. The vehicle reportedly has no plate but does have a "We The People" bumper sticker.
Grangeville Man Arrested After Allegedly Firing Gun in Direction of Neighbors Residence
GRANGEVILLE - On Saturday, July 30, 2022, at around 9:10 p.m., Idaho County Dispatch took a call from a person stating that her neighbor was shooting in the direction of their residence and that they could hear the rounds from a .22 caliber weapon hitting their home. As Idaho County...
Former WSU coach Nick Rolovich follows through on plans to sue state for wrongful termination
PULLMAN, Wash. — Former Washington State University (WSU) head football coach has followed up on his plans to sue the state of Washington by filing a tort suit against the state. Rolovich was fired from WSU in October 2021 after he said he would not receive the COVID-19 vaccine....
23-Year-Old Clarkston Man Arrested in Connection to Multiple Burglaries in Elks Addition Area of Lewiston
LEWISTON - A 23-year-old Clarkston man who is the main suspect in multiple car burglaries in the Elks Addition area of Lewiston, ID has been arrested. The Lewiston Police Department began receiving reports of car burglaries in the area around 6:00 a.m. Friday morning. In total, more than six reports came in for thefts from unlocked vehicles in the areas of the 3500 and 3600 blocks of Country Club Drive, the 200 block of Shiloh Drive, the 3400 block of Selway Drive, and the 3200 block of Meadowlark Drive. Among the items stolen were credit cards, cash and two pistols.
