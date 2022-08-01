ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asotin County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country News

Crews Battling Large Wildfire in Whitman County Near Central Ferry

DUSTY - Firefighters from every volunteer fire department in Whitman County have been called to a large wildfire burning south of the community of Hay. The blaze started around 4:00 on Thursday afternoon. Whitman County Emergency Manager Bill Tensfeld reports that the fire is burning out of control and has grown to a couple thousand acres and is moving east. The blaze is burning in the canyons along the north side of the Snake River near Riparia. The fire is approaching Central Ferry on the Snake and State Route 127.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
Post Register

Several agencies looking at Dworshak Dam death

LEWISTON — The Army Corps of Engineers now says there are multiple investigations into the June workplace death of a 54-year-old Orofino man at Dworshak Dam. Eric Engle, an Army veteran and employee of the Corps, died of carbon monoxide poisoning on June 29 while operating a gas-powered pressure washer in a tunnel at the dam. The Corps said this week Engle’s death has prompted five separate investigations.
OROFINO, ID
spokanepublicradio.org

New wildfires break out in eastern Washington

Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Big Country News

Idaho County Deputy Camron Killmar Among Six Idahoans to Receive Idaho Medal of Honor Later this Month

BOISE - During a ceremony scheduled to be held later this month in Boise, six Idahoans will be awarded the Idaho Medal of Honor. The recipients are all law enforcement officers selected for performing with exceptional courage and bravery while protecting the public. Deputy Camron Killmar with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office will be among the six recipients.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Asotin County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
County
Asotin County, WA
City
Clarkston, WA
Idaho State Journal

North Idaho wildfire scorches over 70 acres

A fire that started in a barn Sunday night burned 76 acres of the Lewiston Hill and was considered 100 percent contained Wednesday afternoon, according to the Idaho Department of Lands. What is being called the Hatwai Fire started in some hay in a barn along 38th Street North, then spread to the hillside at about 11 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office. Crews from Nez Perce County Fire, Nez Perce Tribe Fire Management and the Idaho...
LEWISTON, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Propane#Campfires#Karst
FOX 28 Spokane

Lewiston family loses everything in house fire

LEWISTON, Idaho – A Lewiston family lost everything in a tragic fire that burned down their multi-generational house. It happened just off of Tammany Creek Road south of Lewiston. The fire broke out Tuesday evening around 5:30 p.m. and engulfed the 6,900 square foot house within a matter of...
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

No License Plate Leads to Meth Arrest in Idaho County

GRANGEVILLE - At around 7:00 p.m. Monday, while on routine patrol, an Idaho County deputy stopped a vehicle for having no license plates. After contact with the driver, it was determined his driving privileges were suspended. During a search methamphetamine was found. 26-year-old Darrin Miller, of Nezperce, was arrested for...
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
KLEWTV

Wildfire ignites off Tammany Creek Road

Update as of 8:30 p.m. - According to a Facebook post by Nez Perce County Emergency Management, Lapwai Fire was the Incident Command on tonight's fire. It started at an outbuilding that spread as a wildfire. The fire did destroy one home along Tammany Creek Road, according to the post.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ncwlife.com

Walla Walla man dies tubing on Wenatchee River

A Walla Walla man is dead after a weekend tubing accident on the Wenatchee River. John D. Keithley, 60, became separated from his innertube on Saturday, while floating with a group of friends and family near the Dryden dam. Authorities said Keithley was not wearing a personal flotation device. His...
WALLA WALLA, WA
boisestatepublicradio.org

Sockeye salmon return to Idaho at near-record levels

Sockeye salmon are having a banner year as they make their way to high mountain streams in Idaho, posting one of their highest returns on record so far. As of Aug. 4, nearly 2,070 sockeye passed through Lower Granite Dam, about 30 miles west of Lewiston. That’s nearly three times...
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Missing Person: 71-Year-Old Randy Jackson

KAMIAH, ID - Family members are searching for 71-year-old Randy Jackson, of Kamiah. The family says he was last seen in the Lewiston area on Saturday, July 30 and was driving a green 1995 GMC Suburban. The vehicle reportedly has no plate but does have a "We The People" bumper sticker.
KAMIAH, ID
Big Country News

23-Year-Old Clarkston Man Arrested in Connection to Multiple Burglaries in Elks Addition Area of Lewiston

LEWISTON - A 23-year-old Clarkston man who is the main suspect in multiple car burglaries in the Elks Addition area of Lewiston, ID has been arrested. The Lewiston Police Department began receiving reports of car burglaries in the area around 6:00 a.m. Friday morning. In total, more than six reports came in for thefts from unlocked vehicles in the areas of the 3500 and 3600 blocks of Country Club Drive, the 200 block of Shiloh Drive, the 3400 block of Selway Drive, and the 3200 block of Meadowlark Drive. Among the items stolen were credit cards, cash and two pistols.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy