Cincinnati, OH

numberfire.com

Joey Wendle sitting for Marlins on Wednesday

Miami Marlins infielder Joey Wendle is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Wendle will move to the bench on Wednesday with Luke Williams starting at second base. Williams will bat eighth versus left-hander Mike Minor and the Reds. numberFire's models project Williams for 9.4...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Reds' Jose Barrero batting eighth on Wednesday

Cincinnati Reds infielder Jose Barrero is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Barrero will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. Kyle Farmer moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Barrero for 6.3 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Marlins' Garrett Cooper batting second on Wednesday

Miami Marlins outfielder/infielder Garrett Cooper is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Cooper will start at first base on Wednesday and bat second versus left-hander Mike Minor and the Reds. Lewin Diaz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Cooper for 9.6 FanDuel points on...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Mike Moustakas batting third for Reds on Wednesday

Cincinnati Reds infielder Mike Moustakas is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Moustakas will start at first base on Wednesday and bat third versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. Matt Reynolds returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Moustakas for 7.4 FanDuel points on...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Mets' Tyler Naquin batting seventh on Thursday

New York Mets outfielder Tyler Naquin is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Naquin will start in left field on Thursday and bat seventh versus right-hander Kyle Wright and Atlanta. Mark Canha moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Naquin for 9.8 FanDuel points on...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Lewin Diaz sitting for Miami on Wednesday

Miami Marlins infielder Lewin Diaz is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Diaz will move to the bench on Wednesday with Garrett Cooper starting at first base. Cooper will bat second versus left-hander Mike Minor and the Reds. numberFire's models project Cooper for 9.6...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Mike Moustakas out of Cincinnati's Friday lineup versus Brewers

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Mike Moustakas is not starting in Friday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Moustakas was given a breather after Donovan Solano was named Cincinnati's designated hitter and Kyle Farmer was aligned at third base. Per Baseball Savant on 159 batted balls this season, Moustakas has recorded a...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Miguel Cabrera sitting for Detroit on Wednesday

Detroit Tigers infielder Miguel Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Cabrera will move to the bench on Wednesday with Tucker Barnhart catching for left-hander Tyler Alexander. Barnhart will bat ninth versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. numberFire's models project Barnhart for...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday 8/3/22

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Austin Hedges sitting for Guardians against Astros

Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is not in the starting lineup on Friday against left-hander Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros. Hedges started the previous two games for Cleveland. Luke Maile will catch for Hunter Gaddis and hit eighth. Maile has a $2,000 salary on Friday and numberFire’s models project...
CLEVELAND, OH

